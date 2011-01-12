NAMM 2011: TC Electronic unveils Blacksmith bass amp

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Bass amp 2.0 has just reached a high point. Blacksmith unites immense power and versatility, achieving raw excellence. With Blacksmith onstage, power is not an issue - large clubs, major venues or full-scale stadiums, Blacksmith covers it all. A massive 1600 watts delivers a huge bass tone that will follow the user's slightest moves while playing those hard-rocking bass lines and hammering riffs.

Taking bass to a higher level

Blacksmith offers more than excessive power, with renowned bass amp 2.0 features such as an integrated chromatic bass tuner, refined tone-shaping tools including four bands of EQ, SpectraComp™ per string compression', TubeTone™ complete tube pre- and power amp recreation and TweeterTone™ intelligent HF control, as well as the unique three user-defined memories. Blacksmith takes bass amplification to a new level in more than one respect.

8, 4 or 2 ohms: your choice

Blacksmith is capable of handling cabinet combinations all the way down to 2 ohms, so ultimately, four RS410 cabinets could be fired up simultaneously - that's 8.7 square foot of speaker cones blasting air at the bass player standing in front of the rig… Better put that foot on the monitor to keep upright.

Be prepared, this will get loud!

Information taken from official press release, for more visit TC Electronic

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter