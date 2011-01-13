NAMM 2011: Ampeg launches Heritage B-15 flip-top bass amp combo

Ampeg heritage b-15 flip-top bass amp combo

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Originally debuted at Bass Player Live 2010 by Darryl Jones and stirring up a ridiculously intensive and lively conversation on the forums at Talkbass, Ampeg proudly announces availability of the extremely limited edition Heritage B-15 flip-top bass combo.

Joining the ranks of Ampeg's popular Heritage Series, the Heritage B-15 is hand-built in the U.S. and fully endorsed by Jess Oliver (inventor of the iconic B-15). The Heritage B-15 delivers legendary tone in the most premium Ampeg design ever.

"The Holy Grail of bass amplification is back," remarks Ampeg's Director of Amplification, Pyotr Belov. "Hand-built and hand-wired in the U.S., the Heritage B-15 is truly a labor of love and no expense was spared… it's an unabashed tribute not only to Ampeg's history, but to the man himself, Jess Oliver."

The Heritage B-15 features the circuit paths of both a 1964-era B-15NC and a 1966-era B-15NF, including classic Baxandall tone stacks and premium N.O.S. preamp tubes along with a bias switch, recreating each years' distinctive bias methodology.

The extremely high-quality flip-top cabinet features the legendary double-baffle design and houses a custom-designed 15˝ Eminence driver with a massive 109 oz ceramic magnet.

Hand-built by renowned tube amp builder, George Metropoulos, and designed in collaboration with cabinet expert, Mark Gandenberger of Vintage Blue, the Heritage B-15 exudes the unmatched quality in construction and performance that made the original the most recorded bass amplifier in the world.

The Ampeg Heritage B-15 is available in the U.S. only with a 2011 limited edition release of 50 units. Each Heritage B-15 includes a signed letter of endorsement from Jess Oliver and features commemorative badges on both the head and cabinet.

Information taken from an official press release. For more, visit Ampeg

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter