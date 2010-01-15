NAMM 2010: Peavey expands Ecoustic Series with Rehearsal guitar amps

PRESS RELEASE: Peavey proudly announces the new Ecoustic E110, E208 and E20 acoustic guitar amplifiers, a trio of full-range, two-channel guitar amps with dedicated EQ on each channel and transparent solid-state preamps.
Peavey Ecoustic Series amplifiers are highly versatile amplification systems designed for acoustic instruments, vocals and line-level devices such as samplers and audio players in performance and rehearsal applications.
The Ecoustic E110 provides 100 watts of clean power into a bi-amplified system containing a 10" full-range loudspeaker and a high-frequency horn. Both channels operate independently, with 9-band graphic EQ on channel 1 and two-band adjustment on channel 2, a Notch Filter and Phase Inverter on channel 1 to control feedback, footswitchable Mute/Tuner, and more.
The master section includes digital reverb, chorus and delay with channel assignment and parameter adjustment, and the optional foot controller allows users to access up to eight presets plus an onboard looper.
The Ecoustic E208 and Ecoustic E20 are rated at 30 watts and 20 watts, respectively, and have a compact, lightweight design that make them ideal for rehearsals. The Ecoustic 208 features built-in chorus and reverb, and both models include headphone outputs for quiet practicing.
Ecoustic E110
100 watts of power
Two independent channels
Solid-state preamp
1 x 10" full-range loudspeaker plus 1 x 3" high frequency horn
Nine-band graphic EQ on channel 1
Combo XLR-1/4" input on each channel
Footswitchable Phase inverter for controlling feedback
Notch Filter on channel 1 for controlling feedback
Two-band EQ on channel 2
Master volume
Reverb, chorus and delay with parameter adjustment
Advanced WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) technology
Premium mic preamp
Footswitchable tuner/mute out
Up to 8 effect presets with optional foot controller
Onboard looper with optional foot controller
Ecoustic E208
30 watts of power
Two channels
Solid-state preamp
2 x 8" premium full-range loudspeakers
1/4" input on channel 1 & combo XLR-¼" input on channel 2
Headphone output
Analog chorus
Spring reverb
Separate level controls for each channel
Dedicated EQ for each channel
Ecoustic E20
20 watts of power
Two channels
Solid-state preamp
1 x 8" premium full-range loudspeaker
Separate 1/4" inputs
Headphone output
Separate level controls for each channel
Dedicated EQ for each channel
