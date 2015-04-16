Musikmesse 2015: Supro unveils three new combo amps

MUSIKMESSE 2015: The recently-revived Supro amp brand has unveiled three new additions to its combo amp range - the 1650RT Royal Reverb, 1648RT Saturn Reverb and 1622RT Tremo-Verb.

Following hot on the heels of the Supro 1690T Coronado and Supro 1624T Dual-Tone, both of which were tremolo-equipped and received positive reviews when we had them in for test back in October, the three new amps all offer authentic spring reverbs, with the 1648RT Saturn Reverb, featuring both trem and 'verb sounds.

Browse our gallery to view the amps and the full press releases for each model, starting with Supro 1650RT Royal Reverb...

Supro 1650RT Royal Reverb press release

The 1650RT Royal Reverb is the flagship tube amplifier of the Supro line. This retro-modern masterpiece updates the mid 60’s classic with an all-tube feature set designed to deliver superior sonic flexibility and ample headroom along with enough stage volume to handle any gig.

The blue rhino hide tolex, compact physical dimensions and fundamental circuit topology are all derived from the original 2x10 Supro Royal Reverb combo amplifier. Like its vintage counterpart, the new Royal Reverb’s power tube tremolo comes after the reverb pan, lending an ethereal shake and wobble to the enveloping wash of tube-driven spring reverb.

Independent TREBLE and BASS controls in the preamp provide enhanced tonal control while our unique, 3-way switchable power scheme allows the musician to coax a wide variety of texture from the 6L6-fueled power amp. The 35-Watt Class A (Cathode Bias) and 45-Watt Class AB (Grid Bias) modes both deliver the more spongy character of the 5U4 tube rectifier while the 60-Watt Class AB mode makes use of a silicon rectifier to achieve faster transient response with maximum available headroom and volume.

The unique Class A / Class AB switchability of the Royal Reverb model effectively equips this amp with two distinct tremolo voices. Set to Class A mode, the tremolo is pure vintage Supro, with its distinctive asymmetrical rhythm and overall depth dependant on how hard the output tubes are being pushed. Set to Class AB mode, the tremolo gets much deeper, with greater symmetry and overall range of amplitude modulation.

The Supro Royal Reverb carries a long, six-spring reverb pan with all-tube reverb drive; recovery stages provide warm and smooth ‘verb that “surrounds the note.” From subtle ambience to massive splashing surf madness, the Royal Reverb lives up to its name in every way.