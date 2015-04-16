Musikmesse 2015: Supro unveils three new combo amps
Supro 1650RT Royal Reverb
MUSIKMESSE 2015: The recently-revived Supro amp brand has unveiled three new additions to its combo amp range - the 1650RT Royal Reverb, 1648RT Saturn Reverb and 1622RT Tremo-Verb.
Following hot on the heels of the Supro 1690T Coronado and Supro 1624T Dual-Tone, both of which were tremolo-equipped and received positive reviews when we had them in for test back in October, the three new amps all offer authentic spring reverbs, with the 1648RT Saturn Reverb, featuring both trem and 'verb sounds.
Supro 1650RT Royal Reverb press release
The 1650RT Royal Reverb is the flagship tube amplifier of the Supro line. This retro-modern masterpiece updates the mid 60’s classic with an all-tube feature set designed to deliver superior sonic flexibility and ample headroom along with enough stage volume to handle any gig.
The blue rhino hide tolex, compact physical dimensions and fundamental circuit topology are all derived from the original 2x10 Supro Royal Reverb combo amplifier. Like its vintage counterpart, the new Royal Reverb’s power tube tremolo comes after the reverb pan, lending an ethereal shake and wobble to the enveloping wash of tube-driven spring reverb.
Independent TREBLE and BASS controls in the preamp provide enhanced tonal control while our unique, 3-way switchable power scheme allows the musician to coax a wide variety of texture from the 6L6-fueled power amp. The 35-Watt Class A (Cathode Bias) and 45-Watt Class AB (Grid Bias) modes both deliver the more spongy character of the 5U4 tube rectifier while the 60-Watt Class AB mode makes use of a silicon rectifier to achieve faster transient response with maximum available headroom and volume.
The unique Class A / Class AB switchability of the Royal Reverb model effectively equips this amp with two distinct tremolo voices. Set to Class A mode, the tremolo is pure vintage Supro, with its distinctive asymmetrical rhythm and overall depth dependant on how hard the output tubes are being pushed. Set to Class AB mode, the tremolo gets much deeper, with greater symmetry and overall range of amplitude modulation.
The Supro Royal Reverb carries a long, six-spring reverb pan with all-tube reverb drive; recovery stages provide warm and smooth ‘verb that “surrounds the note.” From subtle ambience to massive splashing surf madness, the Royal Reverb lives up to its name in every way.
Supro 1648RT Saturn Reverb
PRESS RELEASE: The 1648RT Saturn Reverb amplifier is a future-retro amplifier designed for the working player who needs a lightweight, vintage flavored amp with world-class tube reverb. This 15-Watt, Class-A 1x12 luxury combo is powered by a pair of 6973 tubes with a 5U4 tube rectifier for the ultimate in tactile response and signature Supro breakup at manageable gigging volume.
The Saturn Reverb’s amazingly low noise floor makes this amp perfect for players who prefer to crank the amp and use the guitar’s volume knob to control texture and dynamics. Independent TREBLE and BASS controls allow the musician to fine tune the frequency response of the preamp to accommodate a wide range of pickups and varied stage environments.
The Saturn Reverb’s blue rhino hide tolex, vintage correct cabinetry and fundamental circuit topology are all drawn from the original Supro Reverb combos of the mid 60’s. Like its ancestors, the new Saturn Reverb’s power tube tremolo comes after the reverb pan, lending an ethereal shake and wobble to the enveloping wash of tube driven spring reverb.
The Supro Saturn Reverb’s four-spring, 17” long reverb pan and all tube reverb drive and recovery stages provide warm and smooth ‘verb that “surrounds the note” without getting in the way, even when the amplifier is cranked all the way up for maximum grind.
Supro 1622RT Tremo-Verb
PRESS RELEASE: The 1622RT Tremo-Verb is a feature-rich update to the coveted late 60’s Supro 1x10 combo platform. This compact, Class-A, 6973 powered bruiser pushes a LOUD 25-watts through our custom-made 10” speaker to capture the old school Supro magic in an amp you can easily haul around to gigs. Tremo-Verb is without a doubt, pound-for-pound, the most potent tube amp in the Supro line.
The Tremo-Verb's feature set, blue rhino hide tolex and compact physical dimensions are drawn from the original combo of the mid 60’s, with its power plant borrowed from its larger brother, the 1624T Dual-Tone. This modern incarnation of the Supro Tremo-Verb has thusly been enhanced with enough Class-A power to gig out along side a pounding drummer and bassist.
Following traditional Supro fashion, the new Tremo-Verb’s power tube tremolo comes after the reverb pan, lending an ethereal shake and wobble to the enveloping wash of tube driven spring reverb. This amp has ample headroom to use with pedals maintaining excptional clarity and sparkle even above 12-o-clock on the volume knob as the amp rolls over into glorious all-tube overdrive.