Musikmesse 2014: Eastwood unveils new Airline '59 Newport

MUSIKMESSE 2014: Eastwood has unveiled the new Airline '59 Newport in time for Musikmesse 2014.

Based on the National Newport Val-Pro 88, a much sought after model from the late '50s, the Airline '59 Newport features a lightweight tone-chambered mahogany body, bolt-on bound mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard and zero fret, two NY Mini Humbuckers and a piezo bridge pickup.

There are also several hundred controls - which translate into volume and tone controls for each pickup option - which look pretty natty and give players access to huge number of tonal options. If you don't believe us, watch RJ Ronquillo in the demo video above.

For more information visit the official Eastwood website.