Musikmesse 2012: Two new Jackson signatures debut

The Jackson X Series Mille Phobia was built to Mille Petrozza's exact specifications and is equipped with an EMG® 81 active humbucking pickup, 24 jumbo frets, recessed Floyd Rose® Special bridge and special gig bag with embroidered Kreator logo.

Series: X-Series

Body Material: Basswood

Body Finish: Matte

Neck: Maple Speed Neck

Bridge: Recessed Floyd Rose® Special

Frets: 24, Jumbo

Finger Board: Rosewood, Compound : 12"-16" Radius

Truss Rod: Dual Action Truss Rod/ Headstock Adjust

Pickup Switching: 2 way toggle

Bridge Pickup: EMG® 81

Tuning Machines: Jackson tuning machines

Nut Width: 1 11/16"

Position Inlays: Shark fin outline/faux aluminum/ebony like inserts Kreator logo on 12th fret

Scale Length: 25.5" (64.8 cm)

Bag/Case: KV Gig Bag with embroidered 'Kreator" logo

Unique Features: Recessed Floyd Rose® Special, EMG® 81, Kreator logo at 12th fret, Shark fin outline inlays, 24 fret maple neck w/rosewood fingerboard