Musikmesse 2011: Morley announces TWIN MIX switcher

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: Morley, manufacturers of world famous Wah, Volume and Switches announced the release of its newest switching device - the TWIN MIX.

The TWIN MIX is a handy switching device that allows you to route 2 input devices to two output sources. Each input has an independent Level control for the perfect mix of both inputs. Each input has its own footswitch to engage or mute the signal.

When using ONLY channel 1 output, the TWIN MIX combines both input sources to channel 1 output destination. When using BOTH channel 1 & 2 outputs, each input is automatically routed to its own output channel.

The TWIN MIX allows for quick easy signal routing when using two inputs and/or two outputs without cumbersome and complicated Midi switching systems.

The TWIN MIX is manufactured in solid cold rolled steel housing and can be powered from one 9V battery or optional Morley 9V adapter.

It comes equipped with LED indication and our TrueTone Bypass buffer circuit to maintain signal integrity & tone quality.

Although the TWIN MIX was designed with guitarists in mind, it can be used anywhere in which an easy-to-use and cost-effective switching system is needed.

Designer Scott Flesher notes, "Today, more and more guitar players are combining multiple amplifiers for fuller tones. They are also using a variety of instruments.

The TWIN MIX is a new tool that makes these types of set ups a bit easier to manage."

SSP is £99.99. Available Summer 2011.

