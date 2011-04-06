Musikmesse 2011: Korg unveils MMA130 Mobile Monitor Amplifier

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: The MMA130 powered monitor amp will bring out your best performances in any situation, indoors or outdoors.

With a truly professional array of inputs and outputs, as well as a four-channel mixer, it's incredibly versatile. The MMA130 can operate on batteries, and can also provide power to your musical instrument via a 9V DC output jack.

Read more: Korg Volca Mix

In spite of the MMA130's portable size, it boasts an astounding power amp that projects an impressive amount of volume. The MMA130's versatility allows it to excel in any situation. It's a great choice for street live performances by a keyboardist or mobile DJ, and can also be used as a stage monitor.

Four independent inputs

The MMA130's rear panel provides two balanced mic/line inputs (XLR/TRS combo jack) as well as two more unbalanced line inputs (1/4" phone jack), providing a total of four inputs.

Each has its own independent volume control, allowing the MMA130 to serve as a simple four-channel PA mixer. Whether the performance calls for a single singer/player or a multi-player session, the MMA130 delivers serious audio quality in a variety of scenarios and venues.

Flexible AUX ins

The AUX inputs accept a variety of sources: RCA phono plugs (L, R), a mini-stereo plug, and 1/4" phone plugs (L, R). This makes it easy to connect an MP3 player for a jam session, or use the MMA130 as a monitor speaker for your keyboard.

The line output jacks provide a mixed audio signal taken from before the onboard EQ, allowing the EQ to be effectively used to control the speaker tone, while the unaffected signal can be used for recording or sent to a larger sound system.

Two-way power mode

The MMA130 can run on AC power or on battery power, making it ideal for outdoor performances or anywhere power is unavailable. The power-saving design also allows the MMA130 to operate on either six or twelve C batteries, depending on how long you need to use the amp.

In addition, you can switch the Power Mode between MAX and ECO, with up to 24 hours of continuous operation in ECO mode on twelve C batteries. The MMA130 will keep working, even during a long performance.

Power to share

The MMA130's rear panel provides a DC9V output jack that can provide power to one of a number of Korg instruments, creating a complete, truly portable set-up!

A dedicated DC-DC cable (included) to delivers up to 9V of DC power (maximum 500 mA, polarity: center positive) from the MMA130 to the other instrument, and allowing you to start playing right away.

Whether you're performing expressive percussion on the Wavedrum Dynamic Percussion Synthesizer or enjoying the microSTATION Music Workstation, you'll be able to perform conveniently in any environment. Even when you're outdoors, there's no need for a generator; you can perform powerfully with very minimal equipment.

Compatible Korg products (as of April 2011): PS60, microSTATION, microKORG XL, microSAMPLER, microPIANO, KAOSS PAD QUAD, WAVEDRUM, WAVEDRUM mini and monotribe.

Bone-shakin' 100 dB performance!

In spite of its compact size, the MMA130 can produce powerfully dynamic sound. Its high-efficiency 6.5 inch full-range speaker delivers an impressive 100 dB (at maximum output) of sound pressure even on battery power; truly impressive for a compact, portable amp.

3-band EQ /Anti-feedback control

In addition to master volume, the controls on the side panel include a three-band equalizer with HIGH, MIDDLE, and LOW, allowing you to optimize your tone as appropriate for the performance venue.

There's also an anti-feedback control that suppresses or eliminates acoustic feedback, allowing you to use the MMA130 with a microphone, acoustic guitar pickup, or any other amplified acoustic instrument.

Multi-use design

The MMA130 can be placed on its side and used as a stage monitor, or attached to the optional speaker stand (VST-01) and used as a personal powered monitor. You can attach the ST-WD Wavedrum percussion stand directly to the MMA130 to make the most of your Wavedrum. You can carry the MMA130 with you and use it in any way that the situation demands.

MMA130 Highlights

Powered monitor amp; ideal for street performances

Built-in four-channel mixer: two mic/line inputs and two line inputs

XLR/TRS balanced mic/line inputs; 1/4" unbalanced line inputs

AUX inputs accommodate RCA plugs, mini-stereo plugs, or 1/4" phone plugs

Two-way power allows AC or battery operation

Six C batteries allow up to approximately 12 hours of operation (in ECO mode)

Twelve C batteries allow up to approximately 24 hours of operation (in ECO mode)

POWER MODE switch (Max, Eco) reduces battery consumption and current draw

DC9V output jack provides power to instruments such as the Wavedrum, microSAMPLER, etc

Newly developed amp power supply circuit and high-efficiency speaker delivers impressive 100 dB output even on battery power

Three-band equalizer

Anti-feedback function suppresses acoustic feedback

Versatile body design allows either vertical or horizontal placement

Mounting hole accommodates a dedicated speaker stand

Wavedrum stand can be attached

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Korg

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter