MusicRadar's greatest hits of 2012: April

By

Two guitar legends pass away

Jim Marshall's name will be forever associated with great guitar amps.
April was a sad month for guitarists, as we lost both amp legend Jim Marshall and influential player/educator Bert Weedon. In other news, we spoke to Jon Petrucci and recommended the best mid-price electric axes.

Here are MusicRadar's biggest new articles from April 2012…

Jim Marshall dies aged 88
The guitar amp pioneer and founder of Marshall Amplification passes away

Interview: John Petrucci's 7 steps to prog guitar greatness
With leading disciple Misha Mansoor (Periphery)

The 20 best electric guitars under £1000/$1500 in the world today
A rundown of your favourite mid-price axes

10 mistakes rookie guitarists make
Avoid clangers with our guide to what not to do

Do DAWs share too many ideas?
The software developers have their say