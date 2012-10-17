MusicRadar Playlist: this week's office listening

Another week, another round-up of MusicRadar's latest favourites. We hope you enjoy it.

Let us know what you're listening to, what you're enjoying, and what's inspiring your music making via Twitter and Facebook.

The Strypes - You Can't Judge A Book By The Cover

Impossibly young, impossibly cool, The Strypes are all about 11 and look like they've been beamed directly from 1962. They manage to make me feel ancient and young at the same time, the scamps. (Rob Power)

Pantha du Prince & The Bell Laboratory - Photon

In January, Berlin techno maestro Pantha Du Prince will release a collaborative record with a group of Norwegian musicians known as The Bell Laboratory who, funnily enough, make music primarily with bells and bell-like instruments. Photon is the first track to emerge from the album. (Si Truss)

Bat For Lashes - Laura

Natasha Khan's songwriting skills can often be obscured by her perceived quirkiness, but not on this eerily excellent piano ballad. It's taken from new album The Haunted Man, which is out this week. (Ben Rogerson)

Yoofs - Shady Acres

There's something irresistible about the new one from Bournemouth-based twins Yoofs. It's probably something to do with Shady Acres sounding like a demo by a lost Britpop band, thus temporarily transforming me into a 13 year old again. (RP)

d'Eon - Music For Keyboards Vol.III

The second instalment of Canadian synth experimenter d'Eon's free-download Music For Keyboards series - released back in May - featured 14 piano reinterpretations of Blink 182's pop punk classic What's My Age Again? Volume 3 is no less high concept, described by its creator as "a traditional symphony for MIDI orchestra", written around the themes of nationality and patriotism. (ST)

Madeon - Finale

Madeon recently claimed that his preferred tempo is 126bpm, but Finale - AKA the song from the new PlayStation Vita advert - clocks in at a rather more stately 92. The French production prodigy's new EP The City has recently been released and features a Netsky remix of the track. (BR)

Italians Do It Better - After Dark compilation (Remastered)

After Dark was a much loved label sampler released by influential, synth-friendly imprint Italians Do It Better back in 2008, featuring label artists including Chromatics and Glass Candy. Ahead of a follow-up comp due soon, label boss Johnny Jewel has uploaded a remastered, free download version of the album to SoundCloud. (ST)