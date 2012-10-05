MusicRadar Playlist: this week's office listening

In our new weekly round-up the MusicRadar team share the new music they've been listening to this week.

Below you'll find this week's recommendations - from right across the broad remit of MusicRadar's various tribes - in the form of audio and video embeds for your listening and viewing pleasure.

What have you been listening to this week? what's inspiring your music making right now?

Girl - Opossom

Opossom are the greatest thing ever to have come out of New Zealand. Psyche pop perfection, with a weird video thrown in for good measure. (Rob Power)

Cos-Ber-Zam - Ne Noya (Daphni Mix)

Dan Snaith is best known as the man behind psyc-dance band Caribou, but next week sees him release his debut album under his fully dancefloor-focused moniker Daphni. This remix of West African musician Cos-Ber-Zam - taken from that album - perfectly demonstrates his remarkable knack for turning out infectious, floorfilling leftfield house music. You can currently stream the full Daphni album on Resident Advisor. (Si Truss)

Best Of Friends - Palma Violets

Another week, another NME hype-a-thon, but this lot might just have what it takes, especially if what it takes is floppy fringes, packed sweaty subterranean gigs and three minute fuzzed-up guitar pop like this. (RP)

Solange - Losing You

The new single from Beyoncé's slightly younger, slightly more indie-inclined sister Solange Knowles is co-written and produced by Dev Hynes (of Blood Orange/Lightspeed Champion/Test Icicles sort-of-fame). It's bloody lovely, and vaguely reminds us of Toto in places - which is a good thing, obviously. (ST)

I'll Make It Worth Your While - Night Engine

If Scary Monsters era Bowie and Franz Ferdinand had a love child, it would make music like this. Filthy, basically. (RP)

FaltyDL - Straight And Arrow (Four Tet remix)

New York producer FaltyDL has a new single out next month on Ninja Tune, this excellent rework by Four Tet is one of several remixes on the b-side. (ST)