Moog launches MF-108M Cluster Flux

The merest mention of Moog's analogue Moogerfooger effects line is guaranteed to make FX nerds salivate lustily, and the latest processor from the stable looks set to be no exception.

Described as "the ultimate Moogerfooger for flange, chorus and vibrato", the MF-108M Cluster Flux promises much more for live and studio use. Let's take a look at the official skinny:

"The Cluster Flux is an ultra-powerful and flexible, sound-sculpting tool for use live or in the studio. Expansive functionality combined with warm, analog sound come from the state-of-the-art all-analog circuitry.

"Musical, flexible, playable, and durable, the Cluster Flux is capable of providing classic flanging, chorusing, and vibrato effects, but is also capable of a much wider range of modulated delay line effects than traditional stompboxes in this class due to the wide range of the front panel controls, the multi-waveform LFO, as well as CV and MIDI Control.

"The MF-108M Cluster Flux is more powerful than traditional chorus/flange effects offering musicians the added modulation of multiple LFO waveforms: Sine, Triangle, Square, Saw, Ramp and Random, to create many kinds of new modulated BBD Delay effects. MIDI IN allows control of Delay Time, Range, Feedback, Output Level, LFO Waveform, LFO Rate, LFO Amount and Mix."

Features include:

The ability to sync LFO modulation effects to MIDI Clock or Tap Tempo

The ability to control Delay Time w/ MIDI Notes for 'tuned' flanger comb-filter effects

CV control of Delay Time, LFO Rate, Feedback, LFO Amount, Mix

Send/Return Insert for external processing of BBD signals

A second output configurable via DIP switches for different types of stereo outputs

A Spillover mode allows for creation of interesting drones and other feedback effects

Control of Delay Time, Mix and Feedback in Chorus setting for extreme chorus effects

Bi-polar feedback design creates Flanging effects w/ even or odd harmonic emphasis

Wide-ranging LFO Rate for very slow to audio rate modulation

Input/Output Level controls for use w/ wide range of devices

The MF-108M Cluster Flux will be available in Autumn 2011 for a MSRP of $599.00 USD. Visit Moog Music for more.