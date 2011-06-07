MonkeyFest offers guitar tuition from virtuoso talent

PRESS RELEASE: MonkeyFest is a new UK-based music festival taking place from 1-3 July 2011 at Bisley Pavilion, Woking.
Hosted by Rob 'The Monkey Lord' Chapman - who is frequently YouTube's UK number one most-viewed musician, and is internationally acclaimed for his free online tuition - Rob is bringing guitar tuition from the screen to the stage at MonkeyFest.
MonkeyFest is a unique event combining tuition and performance, and with a line-up comprising of blistering shred guitarists, smooth classical artists and driving rock bands, it has something to offer everyone.
Guitar heroes such as Guthrie Govan, Andy James and Alex Hutchings are confirmed to perform and teach alongside the likes of Godsized, Haken and Sons of Icarus topped-off with rising talent, including Ben Wilshire, Sammy Coulson and Adam Lee.
MonkeyFest is a one-of-a-kind festival experience run by guitarists for guitarists who are absolutely mad about guitars, guitar music, gear and the fraternity and brotherhood that is sacred amongst players. It is a gathering of like-minded musicians.
With a line-up of virtuosos from all over the world, and a fantastic venue to hold the event, MonkeyFest tickets are available from just £55.
The full line-up
The Fellowship featuring Guthrie Govan, plus Guthrie Govan workshop
Alex Hutchings (with band), plus workshop
Sacred Mother Tongue
Andy James (solo set), plus workshop
Rob Chapman, plus blues/rock workshop
Godsized
Haken
Sons of Icarus
Mike Dawes and Amy Turk, plus contemporary acoustic techniques workshop
Adam Lee
Greg Davies
Decodes
Doghouse
Lyle Watt
Red Kites
Us Against All
Ben Wilshire presenting an Yngwie Malmsteen workshop
Fred Brum, plus expanding the guitar: 7-strings and more workshop
Mark McGuigan Beyond the Pentatonic workshop
Sammy Coulson Picking Techniques and Licks workshop
Adam Ironside, plus composition and writing workshop
Jess Lewis
Damon Chivers
In addition, visit the MonkeyFest website for details on a YouTube competition that will see one lucky artist or band win a slot on Saturday 2 July.
Information taken from official press release, for more visit MonkeyFest
Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com
Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter,Facebook and YouTube
Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter