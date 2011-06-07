MonkeyFest offers guitar tuition from virtuoso talent

PRESS RELEASE: MonkeyFest is a new UK-based music festival taking place from 1-3 July 2011 at Bisley Pavilion, Woking.

Hosted by Rob 'The Monkey Lord' Chapman - who is frequently YouTube's UK number one most-viewed musician, and is internationally acclaimed for his free online tuition - Rob is bringing guitar tuition from the screen to the stage at MonkeyFest.

MonkeyFest is a unique event combining tuition and performance, and with a line-up comprising of blistering shred guitarists, smooth classical artists and driving rock bands, it has something to offer everyone.

Guitar heroes such as Guthrie Govan, Andy James and Alex Hutchings are confirmed to perform and teach alongside the likes of Godsized, Haken and Sons of Icarus topped-off with rising talent, including Ben Wilshire, Sammy Coulson and Adam Lee.

MonkeyFest is a one-of-a-kind festival experience run by guitarists for guitarists who are absolutely mad about guitars, guitar music, gear and the fraternity and brotherhood that is sacred amongst players. It is a gathering of like-minded musicians.

With a line-up of virtuosos from all over the world, and a fantastic venue to hold the event, MonkeyFest tickets are available from just £55.

The full line-up

The Fellowship featuring Guthrie Govan, plus Guthrie Govan workshop

Alex Hutchings (with band), plus workshop

Sacred Mother Tongue

Andy James (solo set), plus workshop

Rob Chapman, plus blues/rock workshop

Godsized

Haken

Sons of Icarus

Mike Dawes and Amy Turk, plus contemporary acoustic techniques workshop

Adam Lee

Greg Davies

Decodes

Doghouse

Lyle Watt

Red Kites

Us Against All

Ben Wilshire presenting an Yngwie Malmsteen workshop

Fred Brum, plus expanding the guitar: 7-strings and more workshop

Mark McGuigan Beyond the Pentatonic workshop

Sammy Coulson Picking Techniques and Licks workshop

Adam Ironside, plus composition and writing workshop

Jess Lewis

Damon Chivers

In addition, visit the MonkeyFest website for details on a YouTube competition that will see one lucky artist or band win a slot on Saturday 2 July.

