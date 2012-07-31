Michael Schenker for 2013 UK tour dates

German rock hero and former UFO guitarist Michael Schenker is heading to the UK for full tour in April next year.
Returning with Temple Of Rock, his band of classic rock alumni including vocalist Doogie White (Rainbow, Yngwie Malmsteen), Schenker is promising to play the hits from across his back catalogue, including UFO, MSG and Scorpions tracks, as well as newer songs taken from his recent album, also dubbed Temple Of Rock.
Tickets are available now from TheGigCartel.com.
Michael Schenker 2013 UK tour dates
April 9 - Stockton, Arc
April 10 - Aberdeen, Lemon Tree
April 11 - Edinburgh, Picture House
April 12 - Newcastle, O2 Academy
April 13 - Holmfirth, Picturedrome
April 14 - Warrington, Parr Hall
April 16 - Falmouth, Princess Pavilion
April 17 - Bristol, O2 Academy
April 18 - Salisbury, City Hall
April 19 - Oxford, O2 Academy
April 20 - Nottingham, Rock City
April 21 - Norwich, Waterfront