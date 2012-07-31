Michael Schenker for 2013 UK tour dates

German rock hero and former UFO guitarist Michael Schenker is heading to the UK for full tour in April next year.

Returning with Temple Of Rock, his band of classic rock alumni including vocalist Doogie White (Rainbow, Yngwie Malmsteen), Schenker is promising to play the hits from across his back catalogue, including UFO, MSG and Scorpions tracks, as well as newer songs taken from his recent album, also dubbed Temple Of Rock.

Tickets are available now from TheGigCartel.com.

April 9 - Stockton, Arc

April 10 - Aberdeen, Lemon Tree

April 11 - Edinburgh, Picture House

April 12 - Newcastle, O2 Academy

April 13 - Holmfirth, Picturedrome

April 14 - Warrington, Parr Hall

April 16 - Falmouth, Princess Pavilion

April 17 - Bristol, O2 Academy

April 18 - Salisbury, City Hall

April 19 - Oxford, O2 Academy

April 20 - Nottingham, Rock City

April 21 - Norwich, Waterfront