MIA Awards 2015: Guitarist Electric Guitar of the Year Award
Epiphone Ltd Ed Lee Malia Signature Les Paul Custom
On 12 November, members of the UK's Music Industries Association and other assorted luminaries will convene at the Hilton London Metropole hotel for the annual MIA Awards ceremony, at which the very finest new gear releases of the past year will be celebrated.
The award for the best electric guitar - sponsored by our sister magazine Guitarist - is much coveted, and, during September, we asked you to pick a winner from the long list of contenders. Now, based on your votes, we can present the final shortlist.
Browse through the gallery for an alphabetically ordered rundown of the products that have made the top 10. We'll reveal the winner on Friday 13 November.
First up, an excellent signature model from Epiphone...
Our verdict
"An extremely well-constructed guitar from a custom shop that's deserving of serious recognition, especially at this price point."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Epiphone Ltd Ed Lee Malia Signature Les Paul Custom
(Reviewed in Total Guitar)
Fender Baja Classic Player '60s Telecaster
Our verdict
"Classic '60s-style Tele with extra sounds from the four-way selector and S-1 switch: what's not to like?"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Baja Classic Player 60s Telecaster
(Reviewed in Guitarist)
Gibson Les Paul Studio 2015
Our verdict
"Bellamy, Manson and Cort have created one of the finest rock axes at this price. Let's hope this is just the beginning of a significant partnership."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson Les Paul Studio 2015
(Reviewed in Guitarist)
Gibson Memphis ES-335 Satin 2015
Our verdict
"At this price, we'd ignore the more expensive gloss version - it's simply a killer-sounding contemporary ES-335 with classic looks."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson Memphis ES-335 Satin 2015
(Reviewed in Guitarist)
Ibanez JEMJR-WH
What they say
"[Steve] Vai's signature instruments include the Ibanez JEM guitar, which he designed in 1985 with first-of-its-kind features including the floating tremolo and the monkey grip. The JEM is now one of the longest running, most successful signature series guitars in history."
FIND OUT MORE: Ibanez JEMJR-WH
Manson MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature
Our verdict
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Manson MBC-1 Matthew Bellamy Signature
(Reviewed in Total Guitar)
PRS P245 Semi-Hollow
Our verdict
"As the song says, it's not about the money. No, it's about the craft. That's what Paul Reed Smith has worked so hard on these past 40 years and that's what's displayed here."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS P245 Semi-Hollow
(Reviewed in Guitarist)
PRS S2 Vela
Our verdict
"This is the finest S2 to date... and a PRS guitar that certainly isn't for doctors and dentists!"
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS S2 Vela
(Reviewed in Total Guitar)
Schecter Banshee Elite-6
Our verdict
"One of the best-sounding rock guitars we've played."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter Banshee Elite-6
(Reviewed in Total Guitar)
Squier Vintage Modified '72 Tele Thinline
Our verdict
"We can't fault the Thinline. Its price tag is seriously competitive, and considering the guitar's attention to detail and expensive-sounding tones, we implore you to give it a go."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Squier Vintage Modified '72 Tele Thinline
(Reviewed in Total Guitar)