MIA Awards 2014: Guitarist Electric Guitar of the Year Award

The MIA Awards return to the Park Plaza Riverbank hotel in London on 18 November, and we can now reveal the final shortlist for the Guitarist Electric Guitar of the Year Award, the winner of which will be announced at the ceremony.



Once again, we've been spoiled rotten, with a choice of guitars to suit all players - from seven-strings to retro-rockers. Earlier this month, we asked for your help in narrowing down the longlist poll to a final top ten.

Here are the finalists, presented in alphabetical order, starting with the Fender 60th Anniversary Classic Player 50s Strat...

Our verdict

"Almost impossible to criticise, the 60th Anniversary Classic Player 50s is a stunning Strat for the money."

4.5 out of 5

