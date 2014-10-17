MIA Awards 2014: Guitarist Electric Guitar of the Year Award
Fender 60th Anniversary Classic Player 50s Strat
The MIA Awards return to the Park Plaza Riverbank hotel in London on 18 November, and we can now reveal the final shortlist for the Guitarist Electric Guitar of the Year Award, the winner of which will be announced at the ceremony.
Once again, we've been spoiled rotten, with a choice of guitars to suit all players - from seven-strings to retro-rockers. Earlier this month, we asked for your help in narrowing down the longlist poll to a final top ten.
Here are the finalists, presented in alphabetical order, starting with the Fender 60th Anniversary Classic Player 50s Strat...
Our verdict
"Almost impossible to criticise, the 60th Anniversary Classic Player 50s is a stunning Strat for the money."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender 60th Anniversary Classic Player 50s Strat review
(Reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Fender 60th Anniversary Classic Player 50s Strat currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Full Compass
Fret-King Black Label Elise 'JE'
Our verdict
"Superbly crafted, with a broad sonic palette to draw from. Beyond the 335 indeed."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fret-King Black Label Elise 'JE' review
(Reviewed in Guitarist)
Gibson ES-335 Luther Dickinson
Press release
"Steeped in the authentic blues of North Mississippi Hill Country originals like R.L. Burnside, Junior Kimbrough and Otha Turner, Luther Dickinson and his North Mississippi Allstars made a major impact on the music world when they hit the scene in the late 1990s.
"His searing tone and dynamic playing style have become instantly recognizable, and Dickinson has lent his formidable chops to class acts like Beck, the Replacements and Mojo Nixon."
FULL PRESS RELEASE: Gibson ES-335 Luther Dickinson
Gibson Les Paul Standard 2014
Our verdict
"The best version thus far of a guitar that's always been the single-cut to beat."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson Les Paul Standard 2014 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Gibson Les Paul Standard 2014 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music
US: Sweetwater
Gretsch G5622T-CB Electromatic
Our verdict
"An outrageously cool guitar with an inspiring set of tones available. This guitar has songs in it!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G5622T-CB Electromatic review
(Reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Gretsch G5622T-CB Electromatic currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Guild Starfire V with Bigsby
Our verdict
"Characterful, classy build, evocative old-school sound and excellent street pricing. This one's spoken for!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guild Starfire V with Bigsby review
(Reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Guild Starfire V with Bigsby currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Ibanez Roadcore RC320M
Our verdict
"If you're after an axe that's off the beaten track in both looks and sounds, a Roadcore makes for a worthy travelling companion."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez Roadcore RC320M review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Ibanez Roadcore RC320M currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Music Man Luke III
Our verdict
"A more 'vintage' version of the original, it's a beautifully made, gig-ready pro, ideal for modern rock and more."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Music Man Luke III review
(Reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Music Man Luke III currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
US: Sweetwater
PRS S2 Singlecut
Our verdict
"A stripped-down USA guitar that offers build and sound over visual ornamentation."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS S2 Singlecut review
(Reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: PRS S2 Singlecut currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
PRS SE Zach Myers
Our verdict
"If he wasn't touring the world and helping to sell millions of records, Zach Myers might have a career as a guitar designer."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE Zach Myers review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: PRS SE Zach Myers currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater