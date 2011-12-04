Metallica and Lou Reed premiere video for The View from Lulu

If there is, indeed, no such thing as bad publicity, then Metallica and Lou Reed can rest easy, as they've certainly gotten a boatload of it during the last few months of 2011 with the release of their almost-universally panned collaborative album, Lulu. (Although we loved it - check out our review.)

The just-released video for the song The View might change a few minds. Maybe. Directed by Darren Aronosky, noted for such daring films as Black Swan, The Wrestler and Requiem For A Dream, it's a gritty, black-and-white knockabout affair, with the members of Metallica grinding it out in a way they haven't done in ages.

And check out those close-ups of Lou! Flashbacks? Voices in his head? Or maybe he's having a vision, the kind known only to guys named Lou Reed.

Apparently, the original plan was for Aronofsky to shoot a video for the track Iced Honey, but when director, Metallica and Reed met up in San Francisco, a last-minute switch was made.

"The first time I heard The View I was stunned," said Aronofsky. "I had never heard anything like it. Half was all Lou. The other half all Metallica. It was a marriage that on the surface made no sense, but the fusion changed the way I thought about both artists and morphed into something completely fresh and new. I couldn't stop listening to it. Lou's crushing lyrics, and the band's incredible licks. It's so original and that's why I wanted to work on it."