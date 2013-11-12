Mesa/Boogie announces Recto-Verb 25

Mesa/Boogie has announced the Recto-Verb 25, a new combo and head at a price point that will raise many an eyebrow.

The Recto-Verb 25 head and 1x12 combo are essentially reverb-laden brothers to the Mini Rectifier, and feature the all-new Filmore 75 speaker and the sort of valve-driven Mesa/Boogie tones that are usually only available to those with very deep pockets indeed.

Read more: Mesa/Boogie Fillmore 50-watt 1x12 Combo

The big news here - aside from the amps themselves, which will clearly kick ass and take names - is the price, with the Recto-Verb 1x12 combo at £1399 and the head at £1239, a price point that will have a lot of guitarists jumping for joy.

The amps are expected to arrive in the UK by December, so Mesa/Boogie may be providing some extremely sweet sounding Christmas presents.

Full specs include:

Custom Designed and Handcrafted Exclusively in Petaluma, California

2xEL-84 Power Tubes & 6x12AX7 Preamp Tubes

Fixed Bias for consistent, maintenance free performance

Patented Multi-Watt™, Channel Assignable Power Amp (Patent 7,602,927) featuring Mesa's proprietary Dyna-Watt™ technology providing two power levels with different wiring configurations via independent 10/25 Watt Power Switches

Choose from:

2 power tubes operating in Class A/B Triode for lush harmonics and a sweet liquid feel at lower volumes, producing 10 Watts or;

2 tubes operating in Mesa's exclusive Dyna-Watt™ Class A/B Pentode for maximum power, punch and clarity, producing 25 Watts

2 Fully Independent Channels with 4 Style Modes

Channel 1 features: Clean or Pushed Modes with Multi-Watt™ Power Switch (10/25 Watts) and Independent Gain, Treble, Middle, Bass, Presence, Reverb (rear panel) & Master Controls

Channel 2 features: Legendary Vintage or Modern High Gain Modes with Multi-Watt™ Power Switch (10/25 Watts) and Independent Gain, Treble, Middle, Bass, Presence, Reverb (rear panel) & Master Controls

All-Tube, Long-Spring Reverb with Independent Channel Control (rear panel)

All-Tube, Fully Buffered FX Loop

Aluminum Chassis

External Switching Jack for Reverb

1 Button Footswitch (Channel 1/2)

Slip Cover

For more information, visit the official Mesa/Boogie website.