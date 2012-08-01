Meet the Live And Unsigned 2012 winners

The 2012 Live And Unsigned Grand Final took place at the Proud2 in London's prestigious O2 Arena last month and it was as tense and varied a final as the competition has ever seen. Check out the full list of the top three acts in each of the categories and find out more about each of the winners here.

Miss out this time? Well, there's always Live And Unsigned 2013…

Misphits

3rd place Acoustic category

Band biography

Misphits are the genre-mashing duo that originally created the style of 'indie-hop' in the UK.

As well as featuring in the Live and Unsigned Grand Final, they have alsofeatured on digital TV channel VoxAfrica.

Through many other achievements the Misphitsfan base has been on the increase and this was proved at the sold-out event they held at Ronnie Scott's last month.

They also have a built a reputation for their evening performances on the London Underground, more specifically the Cent ral line… Many await their debut single while struggling to find any of their music online.

“Misphits cross so many genre borderlines they could almost have competed in any one of the Live and Unsigned finals. Entertaining and exciting, Misphits have it all.”

Follow Misphits

Twitter - @Misphits