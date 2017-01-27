London Bass Show 2017 is nearly here: get your 20% discount now!

March 4 and 5 sees the return of the ultimate bass event in our world - the newly-expanded London Bass Guitar Show, held at Olympia London in Kensington.

Some of the biggest names in the bass world will be holding Main Stage and Masterclass sessions, many offering audiences the opportunity for an up-close-and-personal Q&A. Announced so far are Ida Nielsen of 3rd Eye Girl, the band formed by the late, great Prince back in 2014, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, bass legend Stu Hamm and dynamic British-Asian player Shez Raja who will bring his spectacular group the Shez Raja Collective.

To get 20% off of the normal ticket price, simply use the discount code 'LBGS-MusicRadar' at http://www.londonbassguitarshow.com/buy-tickets/

Joel McIver, Editor of Bass Guitar Magazine said, "The line-up for the LBGS 2017 is one of the strongest we've had. When it comes to high-profile gigs, it doesn't get more prestigious than playing bass for the late, incredibly great Prince - and Ida Nielsen is here to tell us what it was really like to tread the boards behind Minneapolis's finest.

"Then there's Stu Hamm and David Ellefson, amazingly gifted and experienced emissaries of the hard rock and metal worlds, with Brit newcomer Shez Raja laying down a feast of funk. Watch this space, because as we add new artists to the roster, the LBGS is only going to get bigger and better!"

As if that weren't enough, we've expanded the LBGS for you this year. In addition to the usual mindblowing roster of performances, we're offering you a full programme of bass education sessions at our Bass Workshop. A panel of world-class educators will be teaching us invaluable bass tips and tricks - bring your own bass so you don't miss out!

We're also introducing the Luthiers' Room, where top luthiers will be teaching showgoers about setting up bass guitars and troubleshooting common gear problems - keep an eye out for announcements which we will be revealing in the new year.

And as for the Gear Hall this year, we have once again gathered the coolest bass guitars, amps, effects and accessories manufacturers, distributors, educators and retailers on the planet, including...

AC Guitars

Adamovic

Aguilar

Anaconda Basses

Bass Direct

Bassics

Bassline Publishing

Cort

DR Strings

Eich Amplification

Elio Martinez

Ernie Ball Music Man

European Guitar Builders Association

Galli Strings

GR Bass

Le Fay

Manne

Markbass

Melacanto & Melasuono

Neubauer Guitars

Nik Huber Instruments

Oliver Lang Instruments

Peavey

Proel Ltd

Rikkers

Rotosound

Schack

Spector

Tech Tone

Vanderkley Amplification

To get 20% off of the normal ticket price, simply use the discount code 'LBGS-MusicRadar' at http://www.londonbassguitarshow.com/buy-tickets/