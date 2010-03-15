Lick Library announces Andy James Guitar Solo Contest

PRESS RELEASE: Lick Library, one of the world's leading producers of guitar videos and lessons sponsor another fantastic live event: They have teamed up with Intersales Music, Blackstar Amps and ESP Guitars to launch the online Andy James Guitar Solo Contest.

Lick Library members will know Andy James as the world renowned shred metal guitarist, member of Sacred Mother Tongue and regular Lick Library contributor.

For more information about how to enter this competition follow this YouTube link and check out the amazing video shot by Hollywood director Adam Mason to Andy's crushing backing track. Read the entry rules, get practicing and then post the video of your solo over the top.

There are prizes up for grabs from Blackstar, ESP, Lick Library and Andy James himself. Plus the exposure of you playing to thousands of guitar fans worldwide, who will be checking the competition on a daily basis.

The competition is live now, open to anyone, of any age, from anywhere and will run until 30 April - so don't waste a moment!

Experience the ultimate in Rock and Metal Guitar Playing!

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Lick Library online

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter