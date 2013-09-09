Korg Beat Boy: drum machine, recorder and tuner for guitarists

Image 1 of 3 The Korg Beat Boy contains 100 rhythms. Korg Beat Boy Image 2 of 3 You can plug in your guitar or use the built-in mic. Korg Beat Boy Image 3 of 3 The obligatory 'lifestyle' shot. Korg Beat Boy

Designed as a fun practice tool, Korg's Beat Boy is for guitarists and bassists who want plenty of drum patterns to play along to, plus the option to record their performances and tune their instrument in the first place.

There's also an overdrive/distortion effect to crunch up your tone and an internal mic for acoustic players. You can play back your recordings via the built-in speakers or back them up to your computer over USB.

The Korg Beat Boy will be available this month priced at £84.

Korg Beat Boy features