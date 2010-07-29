Kanye West's social network office tour

As tweeted yesterday, Kanye West appears to have embarked on a social network tour. Stopping off first at the offices of Facebook and then Twitter HQ to treat bemused staff to a cappela performances of previously unheard album tracks.

You can watch a suited and booted Kanye West performing Lost In The World, Chain Gang and Mama's Boyfriend - all taken from the new album which is no longer called Good Ass Job.

Kanye set up an official @KanyeWest Twitter profile earlier this week, attracting more than 140,000 followers on his first full day.

Next stop? MySpa… nah.

More videos via Idolator.