John Petrucci on Dream Theater's epic concept album The Astonishing

Where did your idea for the The Astonishing stem from?

“It originated about two and a half years ago. First was the idea of doing a concept album, as we haven’t done one in a while. The timing felt right and we had all the pieces in place and we were at a good point in our career to take on something this big.

“I wanted to do something with real story behind it, not some abstract concept, but an actual story with characters, plot and settings and so forth. Then the idea came to write not only an album, but write a ‘show’ and create something that could be presented as its own event.”

Can you give us a sense of your creative process to realise this concept?

“First of all, I wanted to write it only with Jordan [Rudess, keyboards - pictured], just the two of us because of how complicated it would be to do. It wasn’t an ‘all the guys in a room’ thing, but two guys intimately in a writing space with piano and guitar keeping it really, really focussed.

“In order to do it right it had to follow a lot of guidelines that were dictated by the story. I studied a lot of different resources. I love sci-fi and fantasy and all that stuff and I would look at things where there was a bigger presentation of a story in a musical form such as Les Mis, or in a story telling sense, Game Of Thrones, things like that. It’s a culmination of my love for a whole bunch of different things all put together.”

Once you had the outline for the story, how did you set about structuring it into the 34 tracks of music?

“I was already collecting different musical ideas and Jordan was collecting a bunch of musical ideas, but when we got together we said okay, let’s really lay this out. I sectioned the story out as far as, ‘This is what will happen in this song and this is what will happen in that song’ - very methodically and we used this really great programme that helps screenwriters and novelists called Scrivener.

“We started meticulously plotting out the songs and then just getting to work, either using existing ideas that we thought would be appropriate for a particular part or coming up with something on the spot. We basically scored the story, so it’s non-traditional.