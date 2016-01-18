NAMM 2016: Mesa/Boogie astonishes with JP-2C John Petrucci signature guitar amp head

NAMM 2016: After 30 years of playing through Mesa/Boogie heads, Dream Theater shred king John Petrucci has collaborated with the Californian company to create the JP-2C, an updated reissue of the acclaimed Mark IIC+ guitar amp head.
With a selectable 100/60-watt power output via 6L6 and 12AX7 valves, the JP-2C serves up three independent channels with five modes, spanning clean to lead and shred, courtesy of versatile controls such as pull gain boosts and two five-band graphic EQs.
New features include a CabClone cabinet simulator output with multiple voices, while a buffered valve effects loop and all-valve spring reverb are also included - the whole amp is MIDI switchable/programmable, too.
In a new interview with Total Guitar, Petrucci had this to say: "As I've been using Mesa amps forever and they are on every DT album recorded, it is something that I am unbelievably excited about.
"[New album] The Astonishing was recorded with the JP-2C exclusively. It's a three-channel amp that is an exact reissue of an authentic Mesa/Boogie Mark IIC+ with the same circuit board and transformer, etc, but with a bunch of modern twists or improvements.
"The amp has three independent channels: one clean and two lead. There are two graphic EQs, which has never been done before on a Mesa amp."
As well as the Head (£2,749), the JP-2C will be available as a Rackmount Head (£2,749) and as a Limited Edition Head (£3,849), autographed by John Petrucci and Randall Smith and featuring a host of visual upgrades, including a private reserve flame maple front panel and a mother-of-pearl Boogie inlay.
The JP-2C will be available from April - look out for a feature with John in Total Guitar soon.
Full specifications
- Made in Petaluma, California
- All-Tube Amplifier: 4x6L6 Power Tubes / 5x12AX7 Preamp Tubes
- Class A/B Power Amp delivers exceptional power, punch & clarity
- 100/60 Watt Selectable Global Power Switch
- Fixed Bias for consistent, maintenance-free performance
- 3 Fully Independent Channels with 5 Modes:
- Channel 1 Features: Mark IIC+ Clean - Independent Gain,Treble, Mid/Boost (patent applied for; doubles as a standard Midrange Tone Control from 1 to 5 and a Variable Gain Boost Control from 5 to 10, providing precise levels of sweet harmonic overdrive, from subtle to blistering), Bass, Presence, Reverb (rear panel), Assignment Switch for Dual 5-Band Graphic EQs (EQ 1 or EQ 2 - On, Off or Footswitchable) & Master Controls
- Channel 2 Features: Legendary Mark IIC+ Lead or Shred Modes - Independent Gain w/Pull Gain Boost, Treble, Middle, Bass, Presence w/Pull Frequency Shift, Reverb (rear panel), Assignment Switch for Dual 5-Band Graphic EQs (EQ 1 or EQ 2 - On, Off or Footswitchable) & Master Controls
- Channel 3 Features: Legendary Mark IIC+ Lead or Shred Modes - Independent Gain w/Pull Gain Boost, Treble, Middle, Bass, Presence w/Pull Frequency Shift, Reverb (rear panel), Assignment Switch for Dual 5-Band Graphic EQs (EQ 1 or EQ 2 - On, Off or Footswitchable) & Master Controls
- Two 5-Band Graphic EQs, each are Footswitchable or Channel Assignable
- Footswitchable All-Tube, Long-Tank, Spring Reverb with Independent Channel Control (rear panel)
- Fully Buffered, Tube FX Loop (MIDI Switchable)
- Built -In CabClone Cabinet Simulator Output featuring:
- Closed-Back, Open-Back and Vintage Voices / Internal Amp
- Load & Headphone Output / Speaker On/Off & Ground Lift
- Switches / Selectable +4 or -10 Output Level Switch
- MIDI Switchable/Programmable via Control Change and Program Change messages (MIDI IN, MIDI Thru/Out, MIDI Channel & Store Switches) - Controls Channels 1, 2, 3, EQ 1, EQ 2, Shred, Reverb & FX Loop
- Slave Output
- All Aluminium Chassis
- New 3x3, 6 Button Footswitch (Bottom Row: Channel 1, Channel 2, Channel 3 - Top Row: Reverb, EQ 1 & EQ 2)
- Slip Cover