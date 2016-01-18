NAMM 2016: Mesa/Boogie astonishes with JP-2C John Petrucci signature guitar amp head

NAMM 2016: After 30 years of playing through Mesa/Boogie heads, Dream Theater shred king John Petrucci has collaborated with the Californian company to create the JP-2C, an updated reissue of the acclaimed Mark IIC+ guitar amp head.

With a selectable 100/60-watt power output via 6L6 and 12AX7 valves, the JP-2C serves up three independent channels with five modes, spanning clean to lead and shred, courtesy of versatile controls such as pull gain boosts and two five-band graphic EQs.

Read more: Mesa/Boogie Fillmore 50-watt 1x12 Combo

New features include a CabClone cabinet simulator output with multiple voices, while a buffered valve effects loop and all-valve spring reverb are also included - the whole amp is MIDI switchable/programmable, too.

In a new interview with Total Guitar, Petrucci had this to say: "As I've been using Mesa amps forever and they are on every DT album recorded, it is something that I am unbelievably excited about.

"[New album] The Astonishing was recorded with the JP-2C exclusively. It's a three-channel amp that is an exact reissue of an authentic Mesa/Boogie Mark IIC+ with the same circuit board and transformer, etc, but with a bunch of modern twists or improvements.

"The amp has three independent channels: one clean and two lead. There are two graphic EQs, which has never been done before on a Mesa amp."

As well as the Head (£2,749), the JP-2C will be available as a Rackmount Head (£2,749) and as a Limited Edition Head (£3,849), autographed by John Petrucci and Randall Smith and featuring a host of visual upgrades, including a private reserve flame maple front panel and a mother-of-pearl Boogie inlay.

The JP-2C will be available from April - look out for a feature with John in Total Guitar soon.

