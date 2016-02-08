Dream Theater's John Petrucci: my top 5 tips for guitarists

This February sees Dream Theater set up inside London’s historic, Grade II-listed Palladium for two nights of progressive metal majesty. They’ll be performing new album The Astonishing in its entirety – that’s all 34 tracks spanning over 130 minutes – and who knows, probably a whole lot more…

“We’re actually starting our world tour at the Palladium,” says guitarist John Petrucci. “So we’re going to be in London rehearsing, getting the last-minute touches right on everything. We’ve never played that venue before, so it’s going to be a great way to kick off our world tour!”

Any musician would have the right to feel it’s a lot of music to digest and execute perfectly in front of many thousands across the world. Even the guitarist that wrote it…

“It really is a lot of music – I’m kinda panicking at this point,” he laughs. “There’s a lot to remember; it’s pretty crazy, even for us.

“This album, and the last two years as a whole, has involved a lot of work, but each step has been really rewarding, it feels like it’s been worth putting into it. And I can’t wait for people to see the show itself, which has been in the planning for over a year!”

There’s a lot to remember; it’s pretty crazy, even for us

It certainly is a tall order, but let’s not forget – over three decades, this is a band that have built their very career on pushing their musicianship to its limits. Truth be told, the only ones that could truly outdo Dream Theater would be… well, Dream Theater themselves. Would it be fair to say this is the band's most ambitious project to date?

“I guess… it was two and a half years in the making,” admits Petrucci. “Starting with the decision of even whether to do another concept album after 15 or 16 years.

“So I began working on the story, which took a while to conjure up in all its various details, and from that I had something to base the music on. Then I started writing the music, sharing it with the guys, working on the vocals and lyrics, then having the orchestral arrangement done by David Campbell – it really was a big project to take on.

“But we’re really happy with how it came out – seeing it finally on the shelves has been pretty crazy!”

Here, John give us five secrets to his guitar style, which could prove useful for your own playing, too…

Don't Miss

Mesa/Boogie astonishes with JP-2C John Petrucci signature guitar amp head

Dream Theater's John Petrucci: my top 5 not-so-guilty pleasures of all time

John Petrucci's 7 steps to prog guitar greatness