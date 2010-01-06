John Frusciante to appear on David Bowie tribute album

Following his recently announced departure from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, guitarist John Frusciante will appear with a number of artists on an upcoming David Bowie tribute album.

Frusciante is teaming up with the band Swahili Blonde (led by percussionist/vocalist Nicole Turley) for a cover of the Bowie song Red Money.

It will be interesting to hear how Frusciante and Swahili Blonde tackle the song, as it's had something of an odd history. It began as Sister Midnight, with music written by Bowie and guitarist Carlos Alomar and lyrics by Iggy Pop, and appeared on Pop's 1977 album The Idiot, which Bowie produced.

Sister Midnight

In 1979, however, Bowie wrote new lyrics and recorded the song under the title Red Money. This version was featured on his album Lodger.

Red Money

The David Bowie tribute album will boast 28 tracks in all, with proceeds going to the charity Warchild. The set is due for release in May.

The tracklisting for the record is as follows:

Space Oddity - Exitmusic

John, I'm Only Dancing - Vivian Girls

Sound + Vision - Megapuss

Absolute Beginners - Carla Bruni

World Falls Down - Lights

Heroes - VOICEsVOICEs

Boys Keep Swinging - Duran Duran

TBA - MGMT

Always Crashing In The Same Car - Charlift

African Night Flight - Aska w/ Moon & Moon

Suffragette City - A Place to Bury Strangers

Theme From Cat People - The Polyamorous Affair

Life On Mars - Keren Ann

Red Money - Swahili Blonde feat. John Frusciante

Art Decade - Marco Benevento

Be My Wife - Corridor

The Superman - Aquaserge

Ashes To Ashes - Warpaint

Quicksand - Rainbow Arabia

Afraid Of Americans - We Are The World

Within You - Laco$te

Ziggy Stardust - Ariana Delawari

Modern Love - Pizza!

Secret Life Of Arabia - St Clair Board

Starman - Caroline Weeks

The Man Who Sold The World - Amanda Jo Williams

Ashes To Ashes - Mick Karn

TBA - Soulwax