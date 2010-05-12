Joe Satriani UK tour dates announced

Joe just wants to rock...the UK, that is!

To coincide with the release of his forthcoming solo album, Joe Satriani has just announced a series of UK tour dates around his previously announced European mainland appearances.

Dates confirmed so far are:

Sun 17 Oct: Manchester Apollo, UK

Mon 18 Oct: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

Tues 19 Oct: London Hammersmith Odeon, UK

Thurs 21 Oct: Newcastle City Hall, UK

Fri 22 Oct: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium, UK

Sat 23 Oct: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Mon 25 Oct: Paris La Cigale, France

Tues 26 Oct: Paris La Cigale, France

Weds 27 Oct: Roubaix Le Colisee, France

Thurs 28 Oct: Luxembourg City Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Support for the UK shows will be Simon McBride.

Tickets can be pre-ordered now via Joe Satriani's website. They will be also be available via Ticketline or National Credit Card Hotline (0844 888 9991) this Friday, 14 May. Check local box offices for ticket prices and booking information (subject to booking fee)

These October dates are in support of a solo album Satriani has only just begun recording. In an interview with MusicRadar, Satriani said that he was interested in exploring new rhythm ideas on his upcoming record.

"There's going to be a wide variety of textures and moods, and some of them might be kind of obscure. It's not going to be so much [mimes playing fast] 'da-da-da-da-da-da.' I'm not saying there won't be a fast song on the record, but I feel like it's time to get into some different areas."

Satriani will co-produce the record, his 11th solo studio effort, with Mike Fraser. As for musicians on the album, he's set to work with drummer Jeff Campitelli, bassist Allen Whitman and keyboardist Mike Keneally.

MusicRadar will bring you the latest on all Joe's album and live work over the summer.