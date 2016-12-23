Joe Satriani, Mikael Akerfeldt and 18 more pro guitarists on the gear they want for Christmas
It's beginning to look at lot like Christ-GAS
Guitarists are a tough bunch to buy for, really. We're very particular about our pick sizes, string gauges, pedal voicings... and that's before you get onto the really pricey stuff.
With that in mind, we set out to find out from our pro guitarist pals, including Joe Satriani, Alexi Laiho, Opeth, Black Stone Cherry and many more: what do you really want for Christmas?
The responses serve as a fascinating insight into GAS when you're a musician for a living - some of these gift ideas would require serious dedication from loved ones... but hey, at least hey know what they're looking for now, right?
So, read on to discover what discontinued classics, high-end electrics and miscellaneous accessories (kazoo, anyone?) that make the grade for these fine purveyors of tone.
Joe Satriani
"The Vox Joe Satriani Big Bad Wah is my favourite wah-wah pedal, but, sadly, it is no longer manufactured. It's been on my 'Christmas list' ever since they stopped making them.
"I hope Santa and his elves are reading this - maybe they'll slip a few of these awesome BBWs in my stocking this year!"
Phil Demmel (Machine Head)
"A perpetual entry on my Xmas list is the reissue Randy Rhoads Concorde tribute guitar from Jackson. A replica of his custom has been serving as my Holy Grail since its inception, and I'm pretty sure I'd have to forgo all future Xmases (and birthdays) to acquire it! Gotta have goals!"
Mick Box (Uriah Heep)
"On the top of my Christmas list would be a Selmer no 503 guitar, as used by Django Reinhardt, who is one of my favourite guitarists, and an early inspiration to me.
"These were designed by Mario Maccaferri with the unique D-shaped soundhole. I am not sure if they make them any more, so if Santa, while doing his rounds, could drop into a vintage guitar shop and pick one up for me, all my Christmasess would come at once. 'appy days!"
Mikael kerfeldt and Fredrik kesson (Opeth)
Mikael: "Well, there are many things on my Xmas list when it comes to gear, but I will probably have to buy them for myself. I want a four-bolt 1971 Stratocaster - I've seen a few being sold online for top dollar.
"I always want more PRS guitars. For instance, another P24, which is my workhorse these days. I have three already but I think I 'need' another. The best and most versatile guitar I have ever owned."
Fredrik: "On my Xmas list, I'd have the new PRS McCarty 594 Singlecut with a Piezo system in it. I have the PRS 594 McCarty double-cut and it's one of the best guitars I've ever played."
Damon Johnson (Black Star Riders)
"Topping my Christmas wish list is without a doubt the Gibson Hummingbird True Vintage acoustic guitar (in Vintage Cherry).
"The Hummingbird is such a beautiful instrument onstage and in the studio, and for me, it is as steeped in legend as the Les Paul electric is. I'm obsessed with the sound, the feel, the look, the history of it.
"I can only imagine how many songs I'd be inspired to write on one of those."
Chris Robertson and Ben Wells (Black Stone Cherry)
Chris: "I would love to own a 1985 Paul Reed Smith guitar. They are the first production year and also the year I was born, so it's a real bucket-list guitar for me!"
Ben:"I would love to own an original Gretsch 6120 guitar, in orange! I love Gretsch guitars; they're the epitome of rockabilly and the some of the greatest tones I've ever heard.
"I got to hold Brian Setzer's original 6120 when we played a festival with him and I've wanted one ever since!"
Paul Sayer and Matt White (The Temperance Movement)
Paul: "For Christmas, I'd like a GigRig G2.
"It may seem like a strange choice as I normally go with a pretty simple pedalboard setup, but I'd love to start bringing some of my old fuzzes out on the road, and along with switching the reverb and trem on my amps, a G2 would solve a lot of problems for me. If you're listening, Santa?"
Matt: "There's a cool little product called The Jam Jar that is a great little stocking filler/quite quirky, but you can power a 4x12 cab with it if your amp goes down on stage. It's great for the studio and warming up backstage."
John Wesley (solo/Porcupine Tree)
"If I had to make a Christmas wish right now... something that I am really curious about that I have not actually heard as of yet - and I know is amazing due to previous experience with gear by Dave Friedman - is the Friedman PT-20.
"With touring becoming so 'fly' orientated these days and the airlines taking advantage of us musicians and my love of tube amps, the small 20-watt Friedman is so appealing to me. I could fly it anywhere and have hardcore tube tone with an effects loop to run into a hired cab.
"So, if I had an amp-sized stocking hanging on the chimney... I would be so happy if Santa dropped the Friedman PT-20 into it!"
Andreas Kisser (Sepultura)
"I have a few guitars in my arsenal that are signature series, including the Stevie Ray Vaughan and the Buddy Guy models, but the main one is missing.
"My biggest idol, Tony Iommi, had a signature guitar a few years ago, but I believe that Gibson doesn't make them any more, and they are incredibly difficult to find - so I hope that Santa leaves one for me under my Christmas tree this year. Merry Christmas and a great 2017, everyone!"
Alexi Laiho (Children Of Bodom)
"Even though I'm a Marshall dude, I still have a soft spot for the '80s Lee Jackson preamps which I played through for years back in the day.
"They kinda gave the tone that became my own thing, because they had no options as far as setting the EQ or the amount of gain, it was what it was. One aggressive, extremely unforgiving sound that was flat-out disturbing at first, but the coolest and meanest sound ever once you learned how to live with it.
"A big part of that sound was the Lee Jackson power amp - I would love it if Santa could bring me this. I own a bunch of the preamps, but the power amps seem to be hard to come by and I only have one that's pretty much shot to hell from all of the touring, as they break so easily on the road. They sure were a pain in the ass, but it's impossible not to love 'em!"
Brian James (Fallujah)
"The Ibanez Classical G207CWC 7-string has been a guitar that I've wanted for God knows how long. I've never owned my own nylon-stringed guitar, so why not start with a seven-string?
"I really hope that Santa has me on his good list, because this is a gift that I'd go completely nuts about if I saw it under my Christmas tree... I probably didn't make the list, though. Haha!"
Florestan Durand (Novelists)
"Dear Santa, would you please be kind enough to organise something with the guys in the Aristides family for my Christmas gift? I really need spare guitars for touring with the band this year, plus my 060 and 070 need some twins to be happy!
"If you could add a Sennheiser EW 300 IEM G3 in ear monitor it would be great, too, 'cause I can't stand hearing my bassist during shows anymore. His monitor is always way too loud, and he makes mistakes all the time... Thank you!"
Tom Keifer (solo/Cinderella)
"I'm pretty set on guitars and gear so I'm gonna say, for Christmas, I want 2017 to be the year to hear big, loud, screaming rock guitar solos back on every radio format."
Joe Tal (Textures)
"In this digital day and age I sometimes fantasise about going back to tube amps and pedals. I miss the honk and roar of the amp, especially live - it's so quiet on stage these days!
"St Nick, I'll have me a Fortin tube amp, Seymour Duncan 805 Overdrive pedal and four - yes, four - Mesa/Boogie 4x12 guitar cabinets. Awaiting your reply."
Neal Morse and Eric Gillette (The Neal Morse Band)
Neal: "What I want for Christmas is an old Gibson SG double-neck Cherry Red guitar with a 12-string and a six-string. I was just talking with the band about all the quick changes on the new album from electric to 12-string. A double-neck would be just the thing! Please, Santa, come early!"
Eric: "For Christmas I would like a 1950s Les Paul Junior in a sunburst finish. I got to play one for a recording session once and have wanted one ever since. It's a beautiful guitar that just wants to rock!"
Bjorn Gelotte (In Flames)
"At the top of my wishlist for Christmas this year, there is a kazoo - because I know this is going to be so incredibly enjoyed and popular amongst the rest of the band when I bring it on tour!"