Joe Satriani, Mikael Akerfeldt and 18 more pro guitarists on the gear they want for Christmas

Guitarists are a tough bunch to buy for, really. We're very particular about our pick sizes, string gauges, pedal voicings... and that's before you get onto the really pricey stuff.

With that in mind, we set out to find out from our pro guitarist pals, including Joe Satriani, Alexi Laiho, Opeth, Black Stone Cherry and many more: what do you really want for Christmas?

The responses serve as a fascinating insight into GAS when you're a musician for a living - some of these gift ideas would require serious dedication from loved ones... but hey, at least hey know what they're looking for now, right?

So, read on to discover what discontinued classics, high-end electrics and miscellaneous accessories (kazoo, anyone?) that make the grade for these fine purveyors of tone.

For present ideas for the guitarist in your life, consult our guide to Christmas/holiday 2016 gift ideas for guitarists.