Italia sample models go missing

Have you seen these sample Italias?

JHS is looking for two Italia Speedster X guitar which have gone missing in the US prior to being shipped back to the UK.

The guitars are advance samples of the new Speedster X series, due for UK release in June 2014, and as such are the only models of their kind in the US at the moment.

The Speedster XF features a Korina body with synthetic Urethan top, maple set neck and rosewood fingerboards, two hybrid active double coil pickups and an eye catching black and white finish.

The Speedster Xr has the same specification and is finished in metallic red. Both models have a UK RRP of £1099 including hardshell case.

If anyone has any information on these two guitars, contact JHS via email at publicity@jhs.co.uk, or give them a call on +44 1132 865 381.

