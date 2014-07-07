In pictures: PRS SE Zach Myers Signature unboxed
PRS SE Zach Myers Signature
Few PRS models have caused quite as much of a stir as Zach Myers’ fresh take on the SE format, and guitar fans are still raving about the Shinedown man’s design skills.
For anyone who hasn’t yet caught a glimpse of the guitar’s Trampas Green charms, we thought we’d give you a guided tour through its unique traits.
For the full review of the PRS SE Zach Myers Signature, check out Total Guitar issue 254.
PRS SE Zach Myers Signature
As we said earlier, that finish is called Trampas Green – it’s a kind of denim wash, and the f-hole offsets it nicely
PRS SE Zach Myers Signature
The Zach Myers’ sides and back are relatively plain, but they sure look classy – we love the transparent volume and tone controls, too
PRS SE Zach Myers Signature
Two of PRS’s SE 245 ‘zebra’ humbuckers fill the pickup cavities, while the bridge is a PRS Adjustable Stoptail
PRS SE Zach Myers Signature
The trademark PRS scoop returns, offering easy upper-fret access
PRS SE Zach Myers Signature
Here’s a better look at the rear of the guitar, including the satin-finished neck
PRS SE Zach Myers Signature
Whether you’re a Shinedown fan or not, we have to hand it to Zach: he knows how to design a good-looking guitar