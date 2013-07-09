In pictures: PRS S2 Starla unboxed

All of the new S2 models come with quality padded gigbags

Paul Reed Smith and co have done the impossible: PRS has unleashed a new range of USA-made electric solidbodies at half the price of the USA equivalent PRS models.

One of these new guitars is the S2 Starla, a guitar that aims to snag players who might have been put off by the high price tags of existing PRS USA guitars. Not only that, but this £1,095 RRP guitar looks pretty sweet, too – as we’re sure you’ll agree as you check out our unboxing shots.

For the full review of the PRS S2 Starla, check out Total Guitar issue 245, on sale 2 September.

Get Total Guitar for iOS devices

Get Total Guitar for Kindle Fire and Kindle Fire HD

Get Total Guitar for Android via Google Play