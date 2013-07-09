PRS S2 Series: first hands-on review of new-for-2013 solidbodies

Once the preserve of guitarists with very deep pockets, American guitar maker PRS has launched three new S2 solidbody guitars that bring the price of admission for their US-built guitars down to around £1,000.

Built in the same factory as their core-line instruments, PRS claims these S2 models have been purpose-designed to be cheaper to manufacture without sacrificing tone or build quality. In an exclusive ‘first play’ test we get our hands on the new S2 Custom, Starla and Mira to report our first impressions. Look out for a full report in issue 371 of Guitarist, on sale 26 July.

Read more: PRS Paul’s Guitar

In the following video, we join Whitesnake legend Bernie Marsden, Ace - guitarist with Skunk Anansie - and Jamiroquai's Rob Harris for a hands-on demonstration of all three models. Watch these top players put these attainably priced American-built guitars through their paces for the first time in this video, filmed by PRS at their British headquarters near Cambridge, then click onwards for mini-reviews and specifications for each instrument.

Guitarist on Apple Newsstand

Subscribe to Guitarist magazine

Guitarist on Facebook

Guitarist on Twitter