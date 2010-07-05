In pictures: Ninja Tune unveils 20th anniversary box-set
Ninja Tune XX
Ninja Tune, the influential London-based label, have revealed details of a huge anniversary box-set release to coincide with their 20th anniversary this year.
The set, entitled Ninja Tune XX, will include six CDs and six 7” singles of music representing artists from the label’s history, most of which will be unreleased material exclusive to the collection.
Alongside music by past and present Ninja Tune artists such as Mr Scruff, Zomby, The Bug and label founders Coldcut Ninja Tune XX will feature remixes from an impressive list of names which includes Metronomy, Diplo, Autechre and Flying Lotus among many others.
CDs one to four of the collection will also be released as two stand-alone compilations while the final two CDs and the 7”s will only be available as part of the box set. The full set will also come with a hardback book entitled Ninja Tune: 20 Years Of Beats And Pieces and will all be housed in three specially designed hard cases.
Ninja Tune XX will be released on 20th September and can be pre-ordered from Ninja Tune’s online store, at a discounted price before 8th July.
Scroll though for the full track listing along and some choice photos from Ninja Tune’s 20 year history.
CD 1
CD 1 track list
- 1. Two Fingers - Fools *
- 2. Roots Manuva – It’s On *
- 3. Toddla T - Want U Now (feat. Miss Dynamite) *
- 4. Dorian Concept - Her Tears Taste Like Pears *
- 5. Zomby - The Forest *
- 6. Offshore - Jen At The Station *
- 7. Emika - Double Edge
- 8. Dels - Eating Clouds *
- 9. Big Dada Sound - Signs *
- 10. Eric B & Rakim - Paid In Full (Switch meets Coldcut Remix) *
- 11. Andreya Triana - Lost Where I Belong(Flying Lotus Remix)
- 12. The Bug - Catch A Fire *
- 13. Eskmo - Cloudlight *
- 14. Daedelus - LA Nocturn
* = previously unreleased
CD 2
CD 2 track list
- 1. Roots Manuva - Dub Styles (Micachu Remix)
- 2. Diplo - Summers Gonna Hurt You (Diplo 2010 Remix) *
- 3. The Heavy - How You Like Me Now (Joker mix)
- 4. Stateless Ariel - (Rustie Remix) *
- 5. Diplo 'Newsflash - (Metronomy Remix) *
- 6. PRDCTV - Metropolis (Dan Le Sac Remix) *
- 7. Darksky - Leave *
- 8. The Long Lost - Woebegone (Flying Lotus' Like Woe Mix)
- 9. Spank Rock - Tell It What It Look Like (Todd Edwards Remix) *
- 10. Shuttle - Lion' *
- 11. Poirier - Get Crazy (Mark Pritchard Remix) *
- 12. Jammer - One Over Me *
- 13. Fink - This Is The Thing (EL-B Remix) *
- 14. Amon Tobin - Lost & Found *
* = previously unreleased
CD 3
CD 3 track list
- 1. Lou Rhodes & The Cinematic Orchestra - One Good Thing (version)
- 2. Bonobo & Speech Debelle - Sun Will Rise *
- 3. Grasscut - Blink In The Night *
- 4. Bonobo & Andreya Triana - Wonder When
- 5. Quincy & Xen Cuts Allstars - I Hear The Drummer (Tunng edit) *
- 6. Yppah - Never Mess With Sunday *
- 7. DJ Food (title tbc) *
- 8. Jaga Jazzist - Endless Galaxy *
- 9. Cougar - $64k Rainbow *
- 10. Amon Tobin - Eight Sum *
- 11. DJ Vadim - Terrorist (Gaslamp Computer Killer Remix) *
- 12. Roots Manuva - Witness (Slugabed Remix) *
- 13. Andreya Triana - A Town Called Obsolete (Mala Remix) *
- 14. Coldcut - Man In A Garage (King Jammy Dub) *
- 15. Jono McCleery - Tomorrow (edit)
- 16. Floating Points Ensemble - Post Suite *
* = previously unreleased
CD 4
CD 4 track list
- 1. Eskamon - Fine Objects
- 2. The Bug - Skeng (Autechre Remix) *
- 3. King Cannibal - The Grind & Crawl *
- 4. Emika - Drop The Other (Daedelus Remix) *
- 5. Amon Tobin - Foley Versions (Kronos Quartet Interpretation) *
- 6. Antipop Consortium - Volcano (Four Tet Remix)
- 7. Mr Scruff - Pickled Spider
- 8. Jaga Jazzist - Toccata (Grasscut Remix) *
- 9. The Death Set - Impossible (Shuttle Remix)
- 10. Daedelus - Trouble With A Capital D *
- 11. Roots Manuva - Let The Spirit (Hot Chip Remix)
- 12. Mr Scruff - Believe *
- 13. Bonobo - Eyesdown (Floating Points Remix)
- 14. Shuttle - Tunnel
* = previously unreleased
CD 5
CD 5 track list
- 1. The Cinematic Orchestra (title tbc) *
- 2. Coldcut - Autumn Leaves (2010 Budapest Mix) *
- 3. Floating Points Ensemble (no.2 title tbc) (to be released on 12" single also) *
- 4. Jaga Jazzist - Synchronise Your Watches *
- 5. Coldcut - True Skool (Zomby Remix) *
- 6. Bonobo - Eyesdown (feat Dels) *
- 7. Clifford Gilberto - Deliver The Weird (Dorian Concept Remix) *
- 8. The Bug - Poison Dart (Prefuse 73 Broke Moog Version) *
- 9. Fink - See It All (Scuba Remix) *
- 10. Roots Manuva - Shake Your Money Maker *
- 11. cLOUDEAD vs Fat Possum (title tbc) *
- 12. The Heavy (title tbc) *
- 13. Blockhead - Ugly Brown *
Only available as part of the box set, * = previously unreleased
CD 6
CD 6 track list
- 1. Roots Manuva - Witness (Modeselektor Remix) *
- 2. Toddla T - Sky Surfing (Benga Remix) (to be released on 12" single also) *
- 3. Roots Manuva - Join The Dots (Cut Chemist Remix) *
- 4. Kid Koala - 3 Bit Blues *
- 5. Pop Levi - Blue Honey (Amorphous Androgenous Remix Edit) *
- 6. Blockhead - The Music Scene (EL-P Remix) *
- 7. Coldcut & Hexstatic - Timber (The Orb Remix) *
- 8. DJ Kentaro - Paid In Full *
- 9. Coldcut - This Island Earth (Joe Goddard Remix) *
- 10. Qemists - Don't Lose It *
- 11. DJ Food - African Rhythms (Tom Middleton Remix) *
- 12. DJ Food - Dark Lady (808 State Remix) *
- 13. Herbaliser - Something Wicked (Roots Manuva Dub) *
Only available as part of the box set, * = previously unreleased
7" singles
Track list for the six 7" singles
1a. Bogus Order - Chillin With My Zen
1b. Bogus Order - Zen Bones
2a. Mr Scruff - Wriggle *
2b. Coldcut - Boogieman (King Jammy Dub) *
3a. King Geedorah - Snakecharmer (feat. Kurious as Biolante) *
3b. Daedelus - Impending Doom (Rustie Remix) *
4a. Two Fingers - Bad Girl (The Bug Dub) *
4b. Spank Rock - Sweet Talk (Matthew Herbert Remix) *
5a. DJ Vadim - Bang it Out *
5b. Toddla T - Pum Pum *
6a. Wagon Christ - Sloth Gets Paid *
6b. Shuttle - Rotten Guts (Gold Panda Remix) *
* = previously unreleased