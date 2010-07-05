In pictures: Ninja Tune unveils 20th anniversary box-set

Ninja Tune, the influential London-based label, have revealed details of a huge anniversary box-set release to coincide with their 20th anniversary this year.



The set, entitled Ninja Tune XX, will include six CDs and six 7” singles of music representing artists from the label’s history, most of which will be unreleased material exclusive to the collection.

Alongside music by past and present Ninja Tune artists such as Mr Scruff, Zomby, The Bug and label founders Coldcut Ninja Tune XX will feature remixes from an impressive list of names which includes Metronomy, Diplo, Autechre and Flying Lotus among many others.

CDs one to four of the collection will also be released as two stand-alone compilations while the final two CDs and the 7”s will only be available as part of the box set. The full set will also come with a hardback book entitled Ninja Tune: 20 Years Of Beats And Pieces and will all be housed in three specially designed hard cases.

Ninja Tune XX will be released on 20th September and can be pre-ordered from Ninja Tune’s online store, at a discounted price before 8th July.

Scroll though for the full track listing along and some choice photos from Ninja Tune’s 20 year history.