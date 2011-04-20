Imogen Heap collaborates with fans for new album

Imogen Heap at her home studio during an exclusive shoot for MusicRadar

Imogen Heap's new album will be crafted from sounds sent in by her own fans.

Fans have been asked to upload noises onto SoundCloud which Heap will use to create a new track every three months. She hopes to have a complete album by 2013.

Heap, already a prolific user of Twitter, is well known for her close relationship with her fans.

"There's so much going on in my life with touring, talks and tech that the choice to do this was both a temporal necessity coupled with my passion for collaborative, spontaneous and creative projects," Heap said.

"I also love the idea that the seeds of the song begins with the fans making a full circle when it's experienced as a finished piece," she added.

Imogen Heap fans can buy the first track from this collaborative project, entitled 'Lifeline', online now.