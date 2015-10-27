IK Multimedia offers 2-track mobile recording with iRig Pro Duo

IK Multimedia's iRig range is now so vast that it can seem slightly bewildering, but it looks like the new iOS-, Android-, PC- and Mac-friendly iRig Pro Duo might have enough about it to stand out from its familial crowd.

This, as its name implies, is a dual input mobile recording interface that enables simultaneous 2-track 24-bit recording. As with other iRigs it's small and compact, and houses two identical XLR/TRS combo input jacks that feed a pair of "studio quality" preamps.

Each input has its own gain control and a 48V phantom power option, while the device itself can be battery-, device- or mains-powered.

On the output side you get dual 1/4-inch switchable TRS balanced outs, and a mini headphones output with level control. There's also MIDI I/O, while connection to your device is via mini-DIN to Lightning, Micro USB OTG or standard USB cable, all of which are supplied.

IK also says that iRig Pro Duo comes with $450/€450 worth of free software from its catalogue - check out the IK Multimedia website for all the details. The device costs £180/€199 and is available right now.