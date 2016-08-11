Ibanez launches trio of Steve Vai swirled seven-string guitars to mark 25th anniversary of Passion And Warfare

We first caught a glimpse of these swirled stunners at Ibanez's spangly NAMM stand, and now Steve Vai's trio of special seven-strings are hitting stores.

Celebrating 25 years of Vai's pivotal Passion And Warfare, the three guitars - Passion, Warfare and Silver - are based on the Universe guitars Steve used on the album, and each come with a certificate of authenticity.

The UV77PSN Passion and UV77WFR Warfare draw on the much-coveted swirled patterns found on original Universes, while the UV77SVR Silver reflects the album's silver anniversary and recalls Steve’s custom seven-string used when touring with Whitesnake back in the day.

Head on through the gallery for a closer look, but before you do, we should warn you that these made-in-Japan beauties all retail for around $9,300 ($6,999 street), and we can't even guess what UK RRPs will be just yet.

For now, just stare into those lovely finishes and forget all about the outlay…