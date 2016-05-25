How to turn your guitar into a flamethrower

Remember Mad Max's Doof Warrior, the flamethrower guitar-toting noise monster? Well, we suggested a few guitars he might like to play, but we reckon this modified Epiphone from maker of wondrous things Colin Furze might just top his shopping list.

Colin details how he built the madcap axe above, and you can watch the inventor putting the guitar - and a smoking bass to boot - through its paces below.

Furze explains his motivation behind the stunt thusly: "I asked you what you wanted to see me put on a guitar in my support of Intel's America's Greatest Makers and you all said FLAMETHROWER."

That settles it: forget the Parker Fly; flamethrowing guitars are the future of the instrument. Expect to see MusicRadar's reviews section heating up very soon…