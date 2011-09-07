Hear Staind's self-titled new album here

It's been a while, but Massachusetts hard rockers Staind are back with their first studio release in three years. And thanks to our friends at Roadrunner UK, you can hear it here first.

Staind is the band's seventh album and their most powerful and intense work to date. It's available from stores and digital retailers from 12 September and features the single Not Again.

"That was born out of the frustrations of making this record," explains singer/songwriter/guitarist Aaron Lewis. "It came out of being really fucking pissed off, and you can hear that in my voice."

October 2011 sees Staind head to the UK on tour for the first time since 2009. The dates are as follows:

Thursday 6 - GLASGOW Garage

Saturday 8 - MANCHESTER Academy 2

Sunday 9 - BIRMINGHAM HMV Institute

Monday 10 - LONDON Forum

