Hard Rock Cafe London and Bonhams to host Antiques Rockshow

Have you ever wondered what the smashed '60s Rickenbacker given to you by Pete Townshend is worth? Or maybe there's an astonishingly rare Beatles t-shirt festering in your sock drawer? It sounds far-fetched, but if you have the rock equivalent of a Fabergé egg in your possession and are thinking about cashing it in then now is the time to find out what it's worth.

Wednesday 18 May 2011 sees London's Hard Rock Cafe host the first ever Antiques Rockshow. In association with the prestigious Bonhams auction house, the event will allow members of the public to have up to three items valued by Bonhams specialists Stephanie Connell and Stephen Maycock.

If you are happy with the price then there will be the opportunity to add your slice of rock history to the Entertainment Memorabilia Auction set to take place at Bonhams in Knightsbridge on 29 June.

Calum MacPherson, Area Vice President Of Operations for Hard Rock International, commented: "With all of our amazing music memorabilia, Hard Rock is the ideal place to host the Antiques Rockshow. We're sure that we're going to see some very unique items at the event. And who knows? Maybe a few of them will be incredible enough to become part of our collection!"

