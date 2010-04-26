Guitarist reborn online

As regular users will know, MusicRadar comes from the same group of experts who create such award-winning print magazines as Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques, Future Music, Computer Music and Rhythm.

As well as contributing a wide range of content to MusicRadar for the last three years, the magazine teams have also been running their own blogs where they speak directly to their existing audiences.

So far, so good - but wouldn't it be even better if these blogs could be totally overhauled to use the functionality of MusicRadar to give their audiences an even deeper, richer, better experience?

Yes, it would - and it has! Today, Guitarist's blog is relaunched as part of the new MusicRadar Network.

As well as enabling them to expand their regular blogging, the Guitarist team will be uploading a far wider range of news, gear and technique content including weekly QA features with handy tips and advice as requested by readers.

"Our new blog pages are a vast improvement. We have a whole host of new content and features that will sit alongside mag extracts and extras, while integrating with the wider MusicRadar Network." Guitarist Editor, Mick Taylor

Guitarist Uncut will feature full transcriptions of artist interviews from the print title while the Gold Award Hall Of Fame showcases those products that reviewed high enough to win the premium Guitarist award.

With exclusive offers, video showcases and competitions to come, the new Guitarist blog will reach out beyond its existing community to speak a whole new audience of players.

The next few weeks will see the launch of similarly revamped blogs for Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques, Future Music, Computer Music and Rhythm.

After that, more MusicRadar Network blogs will launch, dedicated to going deeper into existing and new areas for MusicRadar.

Watch this space!