Best in guitars 2017

As another year slowly draws to a close, it’s time to reflect on what's dominated the headlines over the previous 12 months. While there’s been more than enough bad news to make you want to move underground, in the guitar world things have looked far brighter.

This year we’ve been treated to innovative playing, pioneering guitar gear and brilliant new music from all corners of the guitar universe. Now it’s time to celebrate the best that guitars had to offer in 2017.

We’ve drawn up shortlists of what we consider to be the players and the gear that made 2017 such an exceptional year for guitarists. Now we want your help to crown the most deserving winner in each category.

Click through the gallery to browse the categories and to place your votes. We’ll start announcing winners in December. You know what to do…

The MusicRadar Best in guitars awards are brought to you in association with Allianz Musical Insurance - the UK's Number 1 Specialist Instrument Insurer