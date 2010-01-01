Gold Awards: Hall Of Fame
Patrick James Eggle Linville Gareth Pearson
Patrick James Eggle Linville Gareth Pearson
£1,900
Originally reviewed in issue 326, March 2010, p98
Patrick James Eggle Guitars
10691 661 777
We said: “Excellent build quality and set-up, explosive plugged-in tone… This guitar is a fantastic stage guitar and it needs to be out there and used”
Read the review on MusicRadar here.
Tone Freak Severe
Tone Freak Severe
£149
Originally reviewed in issue 324, January 2010, p137
Guitar Guitar
0191 222 0466
We said: “A distortion that offers players of a heavier persuasion an all-encompassing and musical option for their rhythm and lead styles. Try one!”
Celemone Melodyne editor
Celemone Melody Editor
£299
Originally reviewed in issue 324, January 2010, p132
2twenty2
0845 299 4222
We said: “It’s a revolution. The ability to dive into polyphonic recordings and alter the pitch, timing, formant and volume of individual notes could force us to re-evaluate the way we record entirely”
Read the review on MusicRadar here.
Mesa/Boogie Mark Five
Mesa/Boogie Mark Five
£2,649
Originally reviewed in issue 318, August 2009, p118
Westside Distribution
0141 248 4812
We said: “Immense functionality and tonal range… The ultimate compact yet powerful, do-it-all amp”
Read the review on MusicRadarhere.
Blackstar S1-45 combo
Blackstar S1-45 combo
£899
Originally reviewed in issue 318, August 2009, p113
Blackstar Amplification
We said: “One thing that’s missing from so many multi-function amps is character. The Series 1 amps have tons of it… The S1-45’s truly exceptional all-in-one-box performance earns it this rare Gold Award”
Read the review on MusicRadar here.
Farida D-32N
Farida D-32N
£479
Originally reviewed in issue 315, May 2009, 108
Farida UK
0870 442 4602
We said: “First-class build, handsome looks and easy playing makes his one of the best-value dreadnoughts on the market. An all-round winner, for sure”
Carl Martin Hydra Boost
Carl Martin Hydra Boost
£84.99
Originally reviewed in issue 313, March 2009, p133
First Line
01626 830 336
We said: “This is the most efficient clean boost we’ve ever tried. And with a cool boutique livery and quality construction, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t go and get one right now”
Read the review on MusicRadar here.
Fractal Audio Systems Axe-FX
Fractal Audio Systems Axe-Fx Ultra
Euros 1,999
Originally reviewed in issue 313, March 2009, p120
G66 GmbH
0049 461 1828 066
We said: “Hardly cheap – but then quality rarely is. Unsurpassed quality of amp-simulation; pro-quality effects… Prepare to be stunned”
Line 6
Line 6 JM4 Looper
£257
Originally reviewed in issue 309, November 2008, p129
We said: “If you want a standalone practice station with authentic song and drum tracks, realistic modelled guitar sounds and excellent quality FX, look no further. Hours of fun and improved playing awaits”
Read the review on MusicRadar here.
DigiTech Hardwire DL-8 Delay/Looper
DigiTech Hardwire DL-8 Delay/Looper
£129
Originally reviewed in issue 308, October 2008, p126
Sound Technology 01462 480000
We said: “Featuring the very useful ‘tails switch’, the DL-8 squeezes plenty of delay applications into a small space. The loop mode offers up to 20 seconds of stereo looping fun”
Tech 21 Character pedals
Tech 21 Character Pedals
Originally reviewed in issue 303, June 2008, p126
£149 each
Rocky Road01494 535 333
We said: “A range of pedals that offer inspiring sounds, that couldn’t be easier to use, and puts analogue firmly back on the map!”
Read thereview on MusicRadar here.
Cornford Roadhouse 30 1x12 Combo
Cornford Roadhouse 30 1x12 Combo
£799
Originally reviewed in issue 302, May 2008, p128
Cornford
01227 280000
We said: “Cornford does it yet again with a killer amp that totally delivers on every front. Miss it at your peril!”
Read the review on MusicRadar here.
Blackstar Artisan A30 combo
Blackstar Artisan A30 Combo
£1,199
Originally reviewed in issue 299, March 2008, p135
Blackstar Amplification
01536 312 620
We said: “Don’t think because the Blackstars aren’t made in a Californian vineyard or Texan bayou that they aren’t up there with the best. The A30 is frankly staggering in terms of quality and sonic range”
Read the review on MusicRadar here.
Line 6 Pocket POD
Line 6 Pocket POD
£81
Originally reviewed in issue 292, Summer, 2007, 122
Line 6
01327 302 700
We said: “Although the technology inside Pocket POD has been around for a while now, we’ve given it our top rating because it’s such an inspired use of that technology”
Read the review on MusicRadar here.
Mesa Engineering Express 5:50 1x12 combos
Mesa Engineering Express 5:50 1x12 Combos
£1,295
Originally reviewed in issue 289, May 2007, p120
Westside Distribution
0141 248 4812
We said: “To say Mesa’s new Express combos are very good is rather like saying a Ferrari Enzo is a bit of a quick car”
Rivera Sedona
Rivera Doyle Dykes Signature Sedona 55 Combo
£1,769
Originally reviewed in issue 287, March 2007, p144
Rivera
02380 363 333
We said: “The Sedona is exceptional even by Rivera standards. A seriously powerful tool that delivers stunning tone with a unique combination of features and some of the best components available”
Fender Classic Player '50s Strat
Fender Classic Player ’50s Stratocaster
£499
Originally reviewed in issue 287, March 2007, p92
Fender GBI
01342 331 700
We said: “It’s pretty obvious that the magic touch of the Custom Shop masterbuilders has been efficiently transferred here”
Read the review on MusicRadar here.
Focusrite Liquid Mix
Focusrite Liquid Mix
£499
Originally reviewed in issue 285, January 2007
Focusrite
01494 462 246
We said: “The Liquid Mix is a huge arsenal of signal processing with excellent emulations of old and new compressor and EQ units that will add warmth, depth and a classy sheen to your recordings”
Read the review on MusicRadar here.
Graph Tech FerraGlide Saddles
Graph Tech FerraGlide Saddles
£39.95
Originally reviewed in issue283, November 2006
Aria UK 0208 572 0033
We said: “If you’re cursed with a rogue saddle that always causes a string to pop at the most inopportune moment, a legitimate cure is here”
Hamer Monaco
Hamer Monaco III
£2,465
Originally reviewed in issue 282 October 2006
Goto Guitars
01925 444 696
We said: “To say it’s beautifully made is an understatement: it is a supreme work of art”
Vox DA 5
Vox DA 5 mains/battery digital amp
£109
Originally reviewed in issue 281 September 2006
We said: “Whether you’re after a great-sounding lightweight amp for busking or a guerrilla gigging or just a feature-loaded practice amp, there really isn’t a better all-round solution on the market”
Read the review on MusicRadar here.
DigiTech GNX3000
DigiTech GNX3000
£399
Originally reviewed in issue 275 April 2006, page 124
Sound Technology
01462 480 000
We said: “There’s nothing particularly new here that can’t already be found on the GNX3 and GNX 4, but the beauty of the GNX3000 lies in the details. We’ve been using it for all guitar parts on our Classic Track recordings”
Tom Anderson Atom
Tom Anderson Atom
£2,595
Originally reviewed in issue 273, February 2006, page 102
Westside Distribution
0141 248 4812
We said: “One of the most finely crafted guitars money can buy, with a host of truly great sounds”
Tyler Studio Elite Retro
Tyler Hollowbody Studio Elite Retro
£1,999
Originally reviewed in issue 271, December 2005, p120
Guitarguitar
0191 261 1568
We said: “Our humble testing area reverberated to some of the best classic Strat-inspired tones we’ve ever had the pleasure of playing with”
AER Acousticube
AER Acousticube 3
£1,495
Originally reviewed in issue 268, September 2005
Westside Distribution
0141 248 4812
We said: “The design, functionality and sound of the Acousticube are above and beyond the call of duty in every respect”
Godlyke Power Supply
Godlyke Power–All power supply
£39.99
Originally reviewed in issue 266, Summer 2005, p154
Rocky Road 01494 535 333
We said: “Juice for your noisemakers doesn’t come much more convenient than this… and it comes with all the bits and pieces you need to get properly connected”
PRS CE Mahogany 24
PRS CE Mahogany 24
£1,599
Originally reviewed in issue 266, Summer 2005, p102
Headline Music 01223 874 301
We said: “The pure essence of PRS distilled into an affordable package… This is a guitar to gig – use it and abuse it, the CE is simply one kick-ass rock ’n’ roll guitar”
Rivera Clubster combo
Rivera Clubster 45 combo
£869
Originally reviewed in issue 265, July 2005, p144
MM Music 02380 363 333
We said: “Anyone from bedroom hero to full-time pro will be impressed and inspired. All the best sounds of the R Series are here, in a simpler package that’s unbelievably loud and incredible value for money”
Francisco Bros B40 Classical Guitar
Francisco Bros B40 Classical Guitar
£240
Originally reviewed in issue 262, April 2005
Highly Strung 01235 762 000
We said: “For this sort of money you’d be hard pushed to find a better-sounding, more-comfortable playing classical guitar”
Rothwell Hot Little Knob
Rothwell Hot Little Knob
£35
Originally reviewed in issue 258, Christmas 2004
Rothwell 01204 366 133
www.rothwellaudioproducts.co.uk
We said: “An impressive, incredibly easy way to get more from your guitar. It’s probably the cheapest way to expand your tonal palette, and you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it”
Peavey JSX Joe Satriani Signature head
Peavey JSX Joe Satriani Signature Head
£1,299
Originally reviewed in issue 254 September 2004
Peavey
01536 461 234
We said: “You just can’t get a bad tone out of it, and the confidence inspired by the quality of tone makes you play your best every time you plug in”
Matamp 1224 MKII
Matamp 1224 MKII
£649
244, December 2003, p 133
Matamp
01484 854 883
www.matamp.co.uk
We said: “Equally at home in the studio or on the stage, with a contemporary tonal palette that covers any musical base without losing the distinctive hi-fi warmth that Matamp is known for”
G7th Performance Capo
The Performance Capo
£24.95
242 November 2003 p 144
Sheehan’s
0116 255 7492
We said: “This will probably revolutionise the way we think about capos – a no-hassle solution for guitarists”
THD Univalve head
THD Univalve head
£899
218, December 2001
Chandler Guitars
0208 940 5874
We said: "It's one of the world's best-sounding, best-looking and best-made amps. This is THD's masterpiece"