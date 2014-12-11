guitarguitar has become the first MI retailer to adopt the 'living wage' scheme, which can pay employees up to 40 per cent more than the minimum wage to its employees.

The 'living wage' policy is a government-backed initiative, aiming to ensure greater security for workers across the UK. This increase in wages is planned to allow employees previously on a minimum wage to better afford support, both for themselves and their families.

Greater Security

The current minimum wage of £6.50 per hour in the UK will be increase to £7.85 per hour (or £9.15 in London) by guitarguitar under the 'living wage' policy. This will help our employees to be able to afford the basic costs of living in the UK, offering a greater level of security.

A spokesperson for the retailer stated: "Our staff are our greatest asset, and the backbone of our company. By moving onto a living wage, we are solidifying our commitment to the well-being of our employees, their families and the future of our local community. It is a move we're very proud of."