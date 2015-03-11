GUITARGUITAR dubbed one of '1000 Companies to Inspire Britain'

PRESS RELEASE: GUITARGUITAR has been identified as one of London Stock Exchange's 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain. The report is a celebration of the UK's fastest-growing and most dynamic small and medium sized businesses.

To be included in the list, companies needed to show consistent revenue growth over a minimum of three years, significantly outperforming their industry peers. More detail on the methodology can be found in the report online at www.1000companies.com.

Founded in Edinburgh in 2003, GUITARGUITAR are a specialist musical instrument retailer focusing on electric, acoustic and bass guitars, although in recent years has expanded into music production and high tech audio.

Over the past decade, GUITARGUITAR have opened stores in Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham and London, with their flagship Epsom store offering 8.000 square feet of retail space. By focusing on a high-level of store quality, customer service and stock availability GUITARGUITAR have strived to better their rivals in a busy and competitive sector.

Their award-winning website, guitarguitar.co.uk, has played an important role in the company's growth, as a sector-leading platform for music instrument e-business.

After four years of sustained growth, GUITARGUITAR continue to hold their core values close to heart and don't look set to falter.