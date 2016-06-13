Guitar round table: Mark Tremonti, Eric Friedman, Andy James and Dan Woodyer talk

As Tremonti and Wearing Scars hit the road together, we sit down with Mark Tremonti, Eric Friedman, Andy James and Dan Woodyer.

If you want to hear how melody and technical progression can flow in heavy harmony, look no further than Tremonti and upcoming Brits, Wearing Scars. We sat down with mark Tremonti and Eric Friedman of the former, with touring buddies Andy James and Dan Woodyer to get their insight and advice on tone, technique, signature styles and why your mids matter…

Musically there’s a lot of crossover here, but have you guys met before?

Mark: “This is the first time we’ve toured together but I’ve met Andy before…”

Andy: “The first time we met I was drunk. I bumped into him at Disneyland.”

Mark: “It was a Steel Panther concert at the House Of Blues.”

Andy: “I’d lost my money, that’s why I was walking backwards trying to find it - I bumped into him and said, ‘Fucking hell it’s Mark Tremonti!’”

