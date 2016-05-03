Mark Tremonti: the 14 records that changed my life

It's hard to believe a day goes by when Mark Tremonti isn't at least thinking about creating new music. And it says a lot about the relentless commitment he has to his craft that he's talking to us on his 42nd birthday, taking a rare day off as he reaches the end of the guitar-tracking phase for Alter Bridge's fifth album, due later this year. "We're pretty far along at this point," he reveals. "And it's going great, we're definitely excited!"

But that's not even his most recent release, or why we're speaking today. Dust is the third album from the Tremonti band, and has found Mark taking centre stage as a vocalist as well as guitarist and songwriter. It's the second half of a mammoth recording session that yielded last year's Cauterize. But this is certainly not a collection of B-sides that didn't make the first cut - Dust easily stands equal to its predecessor, which is just as Mark intended.

"I wanted to split the songs up as evenly as possible so each album was just as strong as the other. And I just thought 20 songs is way too much for people to digest at one time, and that's why I didn't want to do a double album."

The title track is an obvious highlight, showing how far Mark has come as a lead vocalist and harking back to the mid-paced gargantuan choruses that the Detroit-born made his name with in Creed and later Alter Bridge.

"That was definitely one of my favourite songs from both the albums," he explains. "I wanted to save that for second record to give it a title track. I actually had the chorus for years and I loved it, but once I paired it up with the verse it was easy to finish from there. It was actually one of the first songs I wrote for the process. Some songs are older on there, but that was one of the first songs I worked on during the writing process."

Tremonti fans who have followed his career through the years will note how the advent of Alter Bridge saw him truly taking flight as a lead guitarist, and that's now fed into Tremonti. He's a player constantly striving to improve his expression, taste and tone, and it shows in every note of his work. But he's also taken a leading role in all his bands as a songwriter and that's his first love. So if there's a tendency for outsiders to peg him as just a guitar man, it's an image Mark is keen to contradict.

Vocal melodies are my favourite thing to write, and they always have been

"I still think for the most part people consider just that because you're on the guitar, you're just a guitar player," he reasons.

"They might think it's just the singers that write the songs and that's the not the case. Vocal melodies are my favourite thing to write, and they always have been. It's what I've always put most of my effort into.

"The lead guitar thing came along over the years of just being that player that didn't have to sing, I might as well develop that skill along with it. But my real passion is in writing the vocal melodies."

If Tremonti has allowed him to demonstrate that more explicitly than ever before, it's also an outlet for another passion that shaped his life and approach as a musician: thrash metal. "That's what developed my style as a child, and that's what I grew up listening to," Mark explains.

I wanted to do a band that I could put my biggest influences on my playing into

"It's funny that my newest music is showing my oldest techniques, but one of the reasons I wanted to do this solo band is there's a huge side of my playing that I never got to put out there. It's something that the other guys [in Alter Bridge] weren't really into; they're more classic and hard-rock guys and were never into speed metal, so I wanted to do a band that I could put my biggest influences on my playing into."

So, as we move on to discuss the key influential albums in his life, we do indeed find plenty of that kind of metal. But there's more besides...

