Mark Tremonti on amp hoarding, his fear of guitar clinics and why he blew out Bonamassa

Ask Mark Tremonti for his solution to writer’s block and the 41-year-old metaller can only shrug: “I don’t run into that too often.”

True enough. From his 90s breakout with Florida post-grungers Creed, through the anvil-heavy anthemics of Alter Bridge, onto the solo career that began with 2012’s All I Was, the guitarist has driven nine studio albums with his hard, hooky, virtuoso fretwork.

When you’re singing, you just kinda let it flow. It’s actually made it easier

Even now, in 2015, the creative wellspring remains a torrent, with Tremonti releasing his second solo set, Cauterize, and readying a third, Dust.

“Every album has pushed me,” says the guitarist, as he prepares to share his wisdom. “If you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse…”

Singing helps my slinging

“It’s funny, but when you’re singing in a band, it’s almost like all the worries about playing the guitar go away.

“I used to obsess about every little part of an Alter Bridge show, and sometimes when you obsess too much, when that part comes up, it throws you off, because you’ve prepared too much, instead of just letting it happen.

“When you’re singing, you just kinda let it flow. It’s actually made it easier. I’m much more relaxed playing guitar for this band. But, y’know, you have to make sure you can play and sing certain parts at the same time. That’s why we do one-take live demos and make sure we’re not doing anything that can’t be reproduced live.”