Mark Tremonti's 2015 guitar practice routine

This fiendishly simple, yet monstrously tough exercise is all about repetition, accuracy and stamina. Start at a manageable speed and get gradually faster.

￼Mark: "Whenever I do clinics, I ask people to do the down-pick challenge with me. It's easy to get mentally, but not physically.

"After 30 seconds, people lose stamina. It's like working a muscle. If you do that three times a day until you burn out, you'll notice your downstrokes improve. They are the essence of speed-metal rhythm playing."

Down-picking tab (right-click to download)