GoPro Hero+3 Black Edition/Music launched

Looking for a new way to film your band? The GoPro HERO+3 Black Edition/Music might be exactly what you're looking for.



GoPro's small, versatile cameras have already hugely popular with everyone from extreme sports enthusiasts to divers, climbers and surfers (and, memorably, Felix Baumgartner when he made his record-breaking jump to earth with a GoPro strapped to his chest), and with the HERO+3 have built a camera specifically for musicians.

The HERO+3 Black Edition/Music has been designed with the filming of musicians in mind, and utilises The Frame - GoPro's new low-profile camera mount - for unintrusive, high-quality recording.

Film anywhere

The HERO+3's wide-angle, low distortion lens has been adapted to capture performances in low-light environments, and can be controlled remotely via a smartphone or GoPro Wi-Fi remote. It's able record up to two hours of footage at 1080p/30 frames per second (more than enough for most gigs), and can capture audio via an inbuilt mic or 3.5mm mic input.

It also ships with a range of accessories including a removable, non-adhesive instrument mount suitable for guitars, drums, turntables, keyboards and more, a mic stand mount compatible with both US and European standard mic stands, and a Flex Clamp for mounting to cymbal stands and drum hardware (which also has an opposible, removable neck for a wide range of camera angles).

You can see Jane's Addiction put the HERO3+ Black Edition/Music through its paces in the video above.

The GoPro HERO3+ Black Edition/Music is available from today, and retails at £359.99/$399.99.

For more information visit the official GoPro website.